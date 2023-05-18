Accused killer of Cash App founder Bob Lee pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing San Francisco tech executive Bob Lee, pleaded not guilty to murder on Thursday. Photo courtesy of MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard/Moby

May 18 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing San Francisco tech executive Bob Lee pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Thursday. Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing Lee, the founder of Cash App, after the two had an argument. Advertisement

Momeni will remain in prison because San Francisco Superior Court Judge Victor Hwang said there was a "substantial likelihood" Momeni's release could result in great bodily risk or harm to others, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Prosecutors have said that the two men argued about Momeni's sister during a party that went into the early morning hours of April 4.

Witnesses at the party say the two argued over whether Momeni's sister "was doing drugs or anything inappropriate."

The two men later visited Momeni's sister at her apartment, where surveillance footage later shows them leaving and getting into Momeni's white BMW before driving off.

Police later found Lee around 2:35 a.m. that Tuesday in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood, suffering from multiple stab wounds in his chest. He later died after he was taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

An autopsy found he'd been stabbed three times, once in the hip and twice in the chest, with one of the wounds directly penetrating his heart.

The court documents describe Lee as bleeding uncontrollably when police found him in the "secluded area of the city."

The documents also reveal Momeni's sister sent a text to Lee thanking him for the way he handled the conversation with her brother.

Just over a week later, police announced they'd arrested Momeni as their one and only suspect in the stabbing death. Momeni is the owner of software firm Expand IT.

Momeni's defense attorney Paula Canny has said that the incident was a combination of an accident and self-defense.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has said that there is "no question" in her mind they'd charged the correct person.