Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 18, 2023 / 4:47 PM

Accused killer of Cash App founder Bob Lee pleads not guilty

By Matt Bernardini
The man accused of killing San Francisco tech executive Bob Lee, pleaded not guilty to murder on Thursday. Photo courtesy of MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard/Moby
The man accused of killing San Francisco tech executive Bob Lee, pleaded not guilty to murder on Thursday. Photo courtesy of MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard/Moby

May 18 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing San Francisco tech executive Bob Lee pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Thursday.

Nima Momeni is accused of stabbing Lee, the founder of Cash App, after the two had an argument.

Advertisement

Momeni will remain in prison because San Francisco Superior Court Judge Victor Hwang said there was a "substantial likelihood" Momeni's release could result in great bodily risk or harm to others, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Prosecutors have said that the two men argued about Momeni's sister during a party that went into the early morning hours of April 4.

RELATED Prosecutors detail case against suspect in slaying of Cash App founder Lee

Witnesses at the party say the two argued over whether Momeni's sister "was doing drugs or anything inappropriate."

The two men later visited Momeni's sister at her apartment, where surveillance footage later shows them leaving and getting into Momeni's white BMW before driving off.

Police later found Lee around 2:35 a.m. that Tuesday in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood, suffering from multiple stab wounds in his chest. He later died after he was taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

RELATED Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

An autopsy found he'd been stabbed three times, once in the hip and twice in the chest, with one of the wounds directly penetrating his heart.

Advertisement

The court documents describe Lee as bleeding uncontrollably when police found him in the "secluded area of the city."

The documents also reveal Momeni's sister sent a text to Lee thanking him for the way he handled the conversation with her brother.

RELATED Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing in San Francisco

Just over a week later, police announced they'd arrested Momeni as their one and only suspect in the stabbing death. Momeni is the owner of software firm Expand IT.

Momeni's defense attorney Paula Canny has said that the incident was a combination of an accident and self-defense.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has said that there is "no question" in her mind they'd charged the correct person.

Latest Headlines

Kamala Harris details 'real stakes' of default amid debt ceiling debate
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Kamala Harris details 'real stakes' of default amid debt ceiling debate
May 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday detailed what she called the "real stakes" of an "unprecedented" default amid a debate on the country's debt ceiling.
Andy Warhol violated copyright law with Prince image, Supreme Court rules
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Andy Warhol violated copyright law with Prince image, Supreme Court rules
May 18 (UPI) -- The United States Supreme Court has ruled 7-2 against the deceased artist Andy Warhol Thursday, saying he violated copyright law when he produced a silkscreen print based on a photo of music superstar Prince.
Sources: Joe Biden reportedly will withdraw appeals court nomination
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sources: Joe Biden reportedly will withdraw appeals court nomination
May 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to rescind the nomination of a former New Hampshire Attorney General to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
Sam Zell, billionaire Chicago real estate magnate, dies at 81
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sam Zell, billionaire Chicago real estate magnate, dies at 81
May 18 (UPI) -- Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who became a billionaire by scooping up old properties, died on Thursday at 81.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
May 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Thursday she is filing articles of impeachment against U.S. President Joe Biden, after taking similar steps against other government figures earlier in the week.
Firefighters battle fire at Charlotte, N.C., construction site
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Firefighters battle fire at Charlotte, N.C., construction site
May 18 (UPI) -- A fire at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday left at least one-person with life-threatening injuries.
Lawmakers explore role of Federal Reserve supervisors in bank failures
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lawmakers explore role of Federal Reserve supervisors in bank failures
May 18 (UPI) -- Lawmakers focused on supervisory failures Thursday as they continue pressing Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael S. Barr and other government officials in a Capitol Hill hearing on the U.S. banking industry.
Supreme Court avoids ruling on tech companies' liability for user content
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court avoids ruling on tech companies' liability for user content
May 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to rule on a law that protects internet companies from lawsuits relating to content that is posted on their platforms by users.
Jobless claims fall, though data skewed by fraud
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jobless claims fall, though data skewed by fraud
May 18 (UPI) -- First-time claims for unemployment insurance declined by 22,000 from the prior week, federal data released Thursday show, though figures may be skewed by fraudulent activity in Massachusetts.
Inflation is 'much too high,' Dallas Fed president says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Inflation is 'much too high,' Dallas Fed president says
May 18 (UPI) -- Though slowing relative to year-ago levels, inflation in the U.S. economy is "much too high" and remains a lingering concern, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement