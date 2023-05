The family of Warren Garrett, 13, confirmed Thursday that his body was recovered after he went missing with another boy last week. Photo courtesy of NYPD/Twitter

May 19 (UPI) -- The body of one of two boys who went missing last week was recovered Thursday after washing ashore from the East River in New York City. The other boy remains missing. The family of Warren Garrett, 13, confirmed to the New York Daily News and CBS News that police found him dead on Thursday morning. Warren's friend Alfa Barrie, 11, remains missing after the pair were last seen at Anas Fish Market in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan on Friday. Advertisement

Investigators believe that the two boys had ran away from home together, according to the New York Daily News.

Both children attended the Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School and their family members described them as best friends.

"He didn't give us a call like he usually does," Alfa's sister Fatima Diallo, 22, said of her little brother after he went missing. "So we knew something was up."

An autopsy is expected to be performed on the boy's body on Friday, WABC reported.