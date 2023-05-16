Trending
May 16, 2023 / 12:30 PM

$10.7B in grants, loans designed to boost farmers' use of clean-energy systems

By Simon Druker
Partially forgivable loans are being issued to renewable-energy developers and electrical utility providers to help finance larger solar (pictured), wind, geothermal, biomass and hydropower projects as well as energy storage systems related to those types of generation methods. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Partially forgivable loans are being issued to renewable-energy developers and electrical utility providers to help finance larger solar (pictured), wind, geothermal, biomass and hydropower projects as well as energy storage systems related to those types of generation methods. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture Tuesday announced $10.7 billion in funding to help give American farmers access to clean energy, the largest investment in rural electrification in almost 90 years.

The $9.7 billion worth of grants and $1 billion worth of partially forgivable loans is through the federal government's Empowering Rural America and Powering Affordable Clean Energy programs, which are part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Eligible energy providers can use any awarded grant money for things such as renewable energy systems and zero-emission and carbon capture systems.

Loans are being issued to renewable-energy developers and electrical utility providers to help finance larger solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, and hydropower projects as well as energy storage systems related to those types of generation methods.

The end goal is to give farmers more access to clean energy, representing the largest single investment in rural electrification since the Rural Electrification Act was signed into law in 1936.

"The Biden-Harris administration's commitment to cleaner energy provides rural communities with an affordable and reliable power grid, while supporting thousands of new jobs and helping lower energy costs in the future," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

"These investments will also combat climate change and significantly reduce air and water pollution that put children's health at risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture stands ready to partner with municipalities, tribal entities, entrepreneurs, rural electric cooperatives, and other utilities to see this transformative investment come to life and create new economic growth and healthier communities."

Loans under the program can be up to a maximum of $100 million, with up to 40% of the total amount eligible to be forgiven.

"All across America, rural cooperatives lift up our rural communities. President Biden's investment agenda positions his Agriculture Department as the ultimate partner in this work -- financing not just upgrades to clean and affordable power, but also economic empowerment and uplift. For so many of our rural communities, this is simply a game changer. It's a big deal," National Climate Adviser Ali Zaidi said in the Agriculture Department statement.

Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
May 16 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to immediately raise the debt ceiling on Tuesday, warning of dire consequences amongst the financial markets if it is not increased.
Retail sales rise less than expected in April after falling in March
May 16 (UPI) -- Retail sales increased in April, beating figures in March but still fell short of what Wall Street anticipated, the Commerce Department said in its advance report on monthly sales released Tuesday.
Watch Live: Senate grills Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives
May 16 (UPI) -- The Senate Banking Committee Tuesday morning started grilling executives of two failed California banks over their sudden collapse and failures in March.
Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
May 16 (UPI) -- Russia said that it has detained and charged a former employee of the U.S. embassy in Vladivostok with espionage.
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
May 16 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis called on a federal judge to reject efforts by former President Donald Trump to dismiss her from an investigation into his alleged interference in the 2020 election.
President Joe Biden to meet again with lawmakers on raising debt ceiling
May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to hold a second high-stakes meeting with congressional leaders Tuesday on raising the debt ceiling as negotiations remain deadlocked with a potentially catastrophic default weeks away.
Elon Musk subpoenaed in lawsuit against JPMorgan, Jeffrey Epstein
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Virgin Islands subpoenaed Elon Musk on Monday asking for documents related to JPMorgan Chase in its case against the bank giant and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Prosecutors move to drop remaining conspiracy charges against Gillum
May 16 (UPI) -- Nearly five years after a federal probe helped derail Andrew Gillum's campaign for Florida governor against Ron DeSantis, prosecutors moved to drop the most serious charges after a jury earlier this month acquitted him o
White House to boost training for jobs created under Biden agenda
May 16 (UPI) -- The administration will announce a new initiative to increase access to high-quality job training and career opportunities that have been created under President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris
May 16 (UPI) -- The White House has released the 2022 financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, showing little change in their sources in income over the previous year.
U.S. releases nuclear warhead stats, presses Russia on New START Treaty
Supreme Court says Alabama inmate can be killed by untested nitrogen hypoxia
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
Rep. Lauren Boebert reintroduces bill to repeal bipartisan gun reform laws
iPhone manufacturer Foxconn breaks ground on $500 million factory in India
