May 11, 2023 / 7:56 PM

Supreme Court rejects pork industry challenge to California animal welfare law

By Matt Bernardini
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Thursday after the court rejected a challenge to a California law that bans the sale of pork that comes from breeding pigs in small spaces. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Thursday after the court rejected a challenge to a California law that bans the sale of pork that comes from breeding pigs in small spaces. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to a California law that bans the sale of pork that comes from breeding pigs in small spaces.

The law, called Proposition 12, was approved by California voters in 2018 and bans the sale in California of eggs, pork and veal from facilities that confine animals in small cages.

Thursday the Supreme Court said that it did not unlawfully regulate pork produced in other states, as a group of farm interests had claimed. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion, saying that the pork producers were seeking to have the court impose restrictions on the ability of states to regulate goods sold within their borders.

"While the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list," Gorsuch said.

RELATED White House, states, Congress look for immigration solutions as Title 42 ends

The Humane Society of the United States, which had intervened to support California, applauded Thursday's decision.

"Today's news demonstrates loud and clear that the future is cage-free," Sara Amundson, president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund, said in a statement.

The National Pork Producers Council, which represents the pork industry, and the American Farm Bureau Federation, which represents farming interests, sued California in 2019, saying the law violates the commerce clause. They argued that the state's law interferes with interstate commerce because much of the pork sold in California is produced elsewhere.

"We are very disappointed with the Supreme Court's opinion. Allowing state overreach will increase prices for consumers and drive small farms out of business, leading to more consolidation," Scott Hays, president of the National Pork Producers Council, said in a statement according to NBC News.

The other justices in the majority were Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

RELATED Court delays execution of Oklahoma inmate amid questions on guilt

FDA panel to weigh approval of over-the-counter birth control pill

