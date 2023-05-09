Trending
U.S. News
May 9, 2023 / 10:15 AM

Authorities search for 2 Philadelphia prison escapees

By Clyde Hughes
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "really angry" about a lapse at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center that allowed two prisoners to escape. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "really angry" about a lapse at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center that allowed two prisoners to escape. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

May 9 (UPI) -- Two Philadelphia inmates, including one facing four charges for murder, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Sunday evening but no one noticed until Monday afternoon.

Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped from the facility after video camera footage showed them cutting a hole in the recreation yard fence to escape at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Their absence was not noticed during head counts at 11 p.m. on Sunday, and 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday, Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said, adding she did not know how both prisoners were missed during those headcount checks and the process is under investigation.

"I'm really angry about it," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference on Monday. "There is no reason for this. And if everybody followed through and do what they are supposed to do, we wouldn't have this problem."

RELATED Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana

Carney said the center has been placed on lockdown and the Philadelphia Police and U.S. Marshals are involved in the investigation.

"We have ongoing perimeter patrols as well as campus patrols. Just to make sure that there are no additional incidents," Carney said. "But this is part of our investigation."

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Hurst, who was charged with four homicides, was a "very dangerous individual."

RELATED Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'

Carney added that U.S. Marshals and the Philadelphia Police had joined in the search for the escapees. Grant is facing charges on drug- and gun-related offenses.

"The goal right now is to make sure these two individuals are apprehended and brought back into custody," she said.

The escape comes less than a week after the union representing correction officers entered a "no confidence" vote against Carney.

RELATED Islamic State claims attack on Nigerian prison, frees hundreds of inmates

The AFSCME District Council 33 Local 159 charged that Carney failed to adequately respond to a staffing crisis that has resulted in more than 800 vacancies, or 40% short of a fully staffed.

