Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said. Advertisement

Duarte-Herrera, 42, escaped from prison earlier this week. He was serving a life sentence for murder in an explosion in 2007 outside a Las Vegas resort.

#BREAKING: Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens. https://t.co/sywUAKj52w— LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 29, 2022

A statement from the Nevada Department of Corrections Tuesday said he had escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police there was a $30,000 federal reward for information leading to his capture.

Duarte-Herrera and Omar Rueda-Denvers were found guilty of planting a bomb that killed Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, a hot dog vendor outside Luxor casino in 2007.

Prosecutors said that Rueda-Denvers planned the fatal attack in an effort to kill his ex-girlfriend Caren Chali. Antonio was her new partner. Chali was not injured in the explosion.

Las Vegas police did not detail exactly what led to Duarte-Herrera's capture.