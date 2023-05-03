Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana

Casey Grayson, 34, was found dead near narcotics and drug paraphernalia in a white pickup truck parked at a truck stop in Louisiana. Photo courtesy of Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones

May 3 (UPI) -- One of four inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail last month has been found dead in Louisiana, authorities said. Casey Grayson, 34, escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, located outside of Jackson, Miss., early April 22, along with Dylan Arrington, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes. Advertisement

With Grayson's death, only Harrison, 22, remains on the run as Raynes was arrested late last month and Arrington was killed days earlier in a gunfight with police.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced Tuesday on Twitter that Grayson was found dead Sunday in a vehicle at a New Orleans truck stop.

The cause of death was unknown and an autopsy has been ordered.

Escapee, Casey Grayson-34, has been confirmed deceased. An unidentified deceased black male was discovered in a vehicle at a truck stop on Sunday, April 30th in New Orleans, LA. Further investigation identified the deceased as Grayson. The cause of death is pending autopsy. pic.twitter.com/FlhKtTesp9— TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) May 2, 2023

During a press conference on Tuesday, Jones told reporters that foul is not suspected and that drugs appear to have been involved in his death.

"I will tell you all that some of the preliminary findings of the investigators as well as the coroner's office, there was drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics recovered in close proximity to where he was discovered and in the vehicle as well," he said.

Jones explained New Orleans police were called to the truck stop at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday concerning an unresponsive Black man. Upon arrival, Grayson was found in the doorway of a white pickup, which authorities believe belongs to a family member of Grayson who possibly provided it to him following his escape.

"That is still under investigation," Jones said.

The development follows police in Texas arresting Raynes late last month.

Jones explained Raynes has since been extradited to Mississippi but had yet to arrive.

On Thursday, Arrington was killed in a firefight with police after barricading himself in a house in Carthage, Miss., located about 70 miles northeast of the Raymond jail.

Police late Tuesday were still hunting for Harrison.

