Advertisement
U.S. News
May 8, 2023 / 7:56 AM

Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle

By Tonya Pendleton
Monday's Google Doodle acknowledges Teacher Appreciation Week which started as a day advocated for by Eleanor Roosevelt.
Monday's Google Doodle acknowledges Teacher Appreciation Week which started as a day advocated for by Eleanor Roosevelt.

May 8 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with a Google Doodle. Instead of the usual image of a public figure, Monday's Google Doodle is a GIF that symbolizes all the work that teachers have to do.

In the animated image, a teacher is shown as a sun-like figure, both watering and shining on another figure that is an animated image of a student reading. As the water and sun come down, the animated figure 'grows.'

Advertisement

Teacher Appreciation Week is an extension of Teacher Appreciation Day, which was spearheaded by first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1953. She was moved to see teachers honored because she didn't believe their contributions were given enough credit.

"I have always felt that we did not give an honorable enough place in our communities to the teachers," Roosevelt wrote on Jan. 14, 1953, the day Congress passed the resolution to set aside a day to honor teachers. "Next to parents they are the most important people in our communities. It is quite impossible to give teachers monetary compensation alone that will repay for their devotion to the job and the love that must go to each and every child. But I think we could compensate a little more adequately the teachers in our communities if we were conscious of their importance.

Advertisement

I have heard people say: 'Why, it is a soft job to be a teacher. They work only eight or nine months of the year. Think of having such long holidays, and they are not really working hard at any time.'

As a matter of fact, good teachers give so much of themselves every day that by the end of the week they are really tired out, and if they did not have the holidays in which to study, to travel or to relax, they could never give the children under them the inspiration that children need."

Teacher Appreciation Week is now celebrated annually giving people the chance to acknowledge and celebrate the men and women nationwide who educate young people.

RELATED Utah board considers striking 'climate change' from education standards

"In their daily lives, the men and women who teach our children fulfill the promise of a nation that's always looking forward, that believes each generation has a responsibility to help the next in building this great country of ours and making the world a better place," Barack Obama said at the 2016 National Teacher of the Year Celebration.

RELATED Bernie Sanders introduces bill to raise minimum wage to $17 an hour

RELATED Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email

Read More

Famous birthdays for May 8: Enrique Iglesias, Olivia Culpo

Latest Headlines

Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
May 8 (UPI) -- School bus drivers in Marlborough, Mass., went on strike Monday leaving hundreds to parents to find rides to school for their children, while a work stoppage was avoided in Farmington and Westborough.
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
May 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce a plan to set up new federal protocols that would for the first time require all commercial airlines to compensate passengers for controllable cancellations or significant delays.
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
May 7 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a Dallas-area outlet mall killed eight -- in addition to the gunman -- and wounded several others, Allen, Texas, police said.
Yellen warns of 'catastrophe' if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Yellen warns of 'catastrophe' if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling
May 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that if it doesn't raise the debt ceiling, which it has done dozens of times, the United States will face an economic and financial "catastrophe."
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
May 8 (UPI) -- Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, has died from a genetic condition, according to the NBA team. He was 26.
UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested in Hollywood for DUI following crash
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested in Hollywood for DUI following crash
May 7 (UPI) -- UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence early Sunday after being involved in a crash in Hollywood.
Truck drives into migrant shelter near southern Texas border, 8 killed
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Truck drives into migrant shelter near southern Texas border, 8 killed
May 7 (UPI) -- A Range Rover drove into a shelter for migrants and homeless people in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday morning, killing at least eight people and injuring 10 more.
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
May 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will not testify in the civil rape case against him in New York City as the deadline to inform the court of his plans passed on Sunday.
Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting
May 7 (UPI) -- Areanah Preston, a 24-year-old Chicago police officer, was shot and killed shortly after her shift ended on Saturday.
HVAC system collapses into Colorado resort pool, injures 6
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
HVAC system collapses into Colorado resort pool, injures 6
May 7 (UPI) -- Six people were injured, including two critically, when mechanical equipment collapsed into an indoor pool in Aurora, Colo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting
Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
HVAC system collapses into Colorado resort pool, injures 6
HVAC system collapses into Colorado resort pool, injures 6
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement