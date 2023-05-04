Trending
U.S. News
May 4, 2023 / 4:22 PM

Utah board considers striking 'climate change' from education standards

By Doug Cunningham

May 4 (UPI) -- The Utah State Board of Education's Thursday agenda includes whether the term "climate change" should be pulled from curricula.

A social media post from Utah Democratic Black Caucus 2nd Vice Chair Darlene McDonald showed board member Jennie Earl's edited motion to remove the words 'climate change' from core educational standards in Utah.

The proposed core meteorological standards change being discussed by the Utah State Board of Education Thursday would remove "climate change" from language that currently states, "Evaluate proposed designed solutions intended to reduce (effect) the impacts of climate change ..."

The new version, if approved by the Utah board, would read, "Evaluate proposed design solutions intended to reduce (effect) the impacts of natural disasters ..."

Earl said during a video discussion of the proposed change she thinks there's a misinterpretation of what's going on.

"I would encourage the public to take a little more of a deep dive and not just take one element and hyper-inflate it or sensationalize it beyond where it's at," Earl said.

During that video discussion, Utah Board of Education board member Randy Boothe said, "Would there be anything wrong with using 'changing climate' instead of climate change? Because everybody sees that there is a change in climate and that's really what these meteorologists are wanting to talk about."

