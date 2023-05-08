Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 8, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 8: Enrique Iglesias, Olivia Culpo

By UPI Staff
Enrique Iglesias performs on stage during the iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina 2022 at the FTX arena in Miami on October 15. The singer turns 48 on May 8. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Enrique Iglesias performs on stage during the iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina 2022 at the FTX arena in Miami on October 15. The singer turns 48 on May 8. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828

-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884

-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899

-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906

-- Pianist Mary Lou Williams in 1910

-- Blues guitarist Robert Johnson in 1911

-- Author/broadcaster/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 97)

File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932

-- Actor/singer Rick Nelson in 1940

-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940

-- Singer Toni Tennille in 1940 (age 83)

-- English rock singer Gary Glitter, born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 79)

-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954

-- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 62)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Matthew Davis in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 40)

-- Pageant contestant/actor Olivia Culpo in 1992 (age 31)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

