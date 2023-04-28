Trending
April 28, 2023 / 2:50 PM

Democrats Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna urge ailing Dianne Feinstein to step down

By Matt Bernardini
1/2
Reps. Rashida Tlabi and Ro Khanna called on Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. (pictured), to step down after she missed a key Senate vote. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Reps. Rashida Tlabi and Ro Khanna called on Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. (pictured), to step down after she missed a key Senate vote. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

April 28 (UPI) -- Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna called on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down amid her extended absence due to health issues.

Feinstein, who is the oldest lawmaker in the Senate, has been recovering in California since the February recess, when she was diagnosed with shingles. Shortly before her illness, Feinstein announced she would not seek re-election next year.

Still, her absence has affected the Democrats' ability to appoint judges and pass legislation.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted 50-49 to roll back an EPA regulation that sets standards for emissions from heavy-duty trucks. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., voted with the Republicans, ensuring their victory. After the vote, Khanna said it is time for Feinstein to step down.

RELATED Republicans block motion to replace Feinstein on judiciary panel

"We are putting decorum over democracy and our values," Khanna said.

Tlaib also called on Feinstein to retire.

"Because Sen. Feinstein was absent, Republicans are passing legislation through the Senate, undermining the right of our residents to breathe clean air," Tlaib said. "And with a far-right judiciary targeting our human rights, we are unable to confirm judges."

Republicans have blocked requests to temporarily replace Feinstein on the Judiciary committee.

With 12 judicial nominees hanging in the balance, Democrats would need 60 votes to replace Feinstein on the committee. But Republicans say they are not willing to provide the votes.

"I support having Sen. Feinstein come back as soon as she can," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told CNN. "But this effort to confirm controversial and in many instances largely unqualified nominees, I don't think you can expect any Republican cooperation."

RELATED Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles in California

Feinstein asks Senate for judiciary replacement amid calls for her resignation

