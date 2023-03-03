Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2023 / 7:29 AM

Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles in California

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Sen. Dianne Feinstein D-Calif., was hospitalized with shingles on Thursday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Sen. Dianne Feinstein D-Calif., was hospitalized with shingles on Thursday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who announced last month she is stepping down after three decades on Capitol Hill, has been hospitalized with a case of shingles.

A spokesperson for Feinstein, D-Calif., told the San Francisco Chronicle that she was receiving treatment on Thursday at a San Francisco hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Advertisement

"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles," Feinstein, 89, said in a statement. "I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

Feinstein's office said earlier this week that she was away from Capitol Hill to deal with a "health matter" as she missed several Senate votes.

RELATED FDA grants approval to Eli Lilly for alopecia drug

Shingles, which is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox is a painful rash that develops on one side of the face or body, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rash consists of blisters that typically scab over in seven to 10 days and fully clear up within two to four weeks.

Other symptoms of shingles can include a fever, headaches, chills and an upset stomach.

Feinstein's absence comes after Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., checked himself into a hospital last month to receive treatment for clinical depression. Fetterman will be away from the chamber for an indefinite period of time.

Advertisement

Feinstein, currently the oldest serving senator, was first elected to the body in 1992. She announced that she will not seek re-election to the position. The election of Feinstein and former senator Barbara Boxer, who served from 1993 to 2017, marked the first time two women represented a state in the Senate.

RELATED COVID-19 can lead to lingering nerve damage

Read More

Shingles infection doesn't raise risk of dementia, study finds

Latest Headlines

EPA orders Norfolk to test East Palestine for dioxins
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EPA orders Norfolk to test East Palestine for dioxins
March 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has directed Norfolk Southern to test for dioxin levels around Ohio's East Palestine where one of its trains transporting hazardous chemicals derailed early last month.
Tennessee restricts public 'adult cabaret' performances
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tennessee restricts public 'adult cabaret' performances
March 3 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed controversial legislation restricting public "adult cabaret" performances.
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
March 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of customers in Texas were without power late Thursday as a strong storm system moves across the state
Swedish telecom giant Ericsson agrees to plead guilty to bribe scheme
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Swedish telecom giant Ericsson agrees to plead guilty to bribe scheme
March 2 (UPI) -- Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications giant, has agreed to plead guilty to charges in the United States for a "long-running" scheme that included paying bribes, prosecutors said Thursday.
U.S. imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum, petrochemical trade
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum, petrochemical trade
March 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday unleashed a new round of sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade.
Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court
March 2 (UPI) -- A federal circuit court on Thursday upheld the decision of a lower court to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by Leon Black, the former chairman of the Museum of Modern Art linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
March 2 (UPI) -- An inmate recently sentenced to 25 years in prison has been taken into police custody after being accidentally released from jail earlier this week, authorities in Texas announced.
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
March 2 (UPI) -- Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son after the jury at his trial deliberated for just three hours.
Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra
March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated 15,000 pills of Viagra arriving from Hong Kong, the agency confirmed in a statement Thursday.
Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography
March 2 (UPI) -- The mayor of a Maryland city has been arrested on 56 counts of child pornography charges after he submitted his letter of resignation, police said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
Senate bill would scrap daylight saving time
Senate bill would scrap daylight saving time
A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said
A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
U.S. job losses remain below 200,000 for seventh straight week
U.S. job losses remain below 200,000 for seventh straight week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement