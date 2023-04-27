U.S. fish stocks improving against overfishing, NOAA says

April 27 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. fish stocks being overfished improved slightly last year, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said in a report issued Thursday.

Of the more than 490 fish stocks managed by NOAA Fisheries, 93% of stocks are not subject to overfishing and 81% are not overfished, according to the annual Status of Stocks Report issued by NOAA's National Marine Fisheries Service.

That marks in improvement from 2021 figures, up from 92% and 80% respectively.

Data was expanded this past year to include new island-based fishery management plans for Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and St. John, and St. Croix. The consolidation move brought 32 new stocks under NOAA management.

"This annual report reveals the U.S. remains a global leader in maintaining the sustainable fisheries that drive the blue economy, support coastal communities and play a key role in marine ecosystems," NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement.

"NOAA and our partners continue to build on the country's successful fisheries management approach by advancing policies and plans that help address changing conditions."

Commercial and recreational fishing in the United States is responsible for 1.7 million total jobs across the broader economy and generates over $253 billion in sales impacts, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor.

"Managing fisheries sustainably is an adaptive process, relying on sound science and innovation to conserve species and habitat, and meet the challenge of increasing our nation's seafood supply in the face of climate change," NOAA Fisheries assistant administrator Janet Coit said in a statement.

"NOAA Fisheries conducted 198 stock assessments in fiscal year 2022, and our work in partnership with the Regional Fishery Management Councils under the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act continues to be key to rebuilding and maintaining sustainable fish stocks."