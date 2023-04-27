Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 27, 2023 / 9:20 AM

Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed

By Clyde Hughes
Debris sits in area around the Space X Starship launch pad, in Boca Chica, Texas on Saturday. Starship exploded shortly after takeoff on April 20. U.S. Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday that the debris covered 350 acres. Photo by Thom Baur/UPI
Debris sits in area around the Space X Starship launch pad, in Boca Chica, Texas on Saturday. Starship exploded shortly after takeoff on April 20. U.S. Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday that the debris covered 350 acres. Photo by Thom Baur/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service documented the fallout from the SpaceX rocket that exploded in the Gulf of Mexico last week, scattering debris into the surrounding area.

The service said "no dead birds or wildlife" or debris from the spacecraft launch were found on lands belonging to the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, stating the greatest impact came in the form of damage from the rocket's booster to SpaceX's nearby launchpad.

Advertisement

"Impacts from the launch include numerous large concrete chunks stainless steel sheets, metal and other objects hurled thousands of feet away," the service said.

Debris was dispersed throughout the 385 acres of land belonging to SpaceX and the Boca Chica state park and a 3.5-acre fire was also found south of the launch pad within the state park but the service didn't provide details on a cause or how long it burned.

RELATED SpaceX searches for answers after Starship's fiery demise

"A plume cloud of pulverized concrete that deposited material up to 6.5 miles northwest of the pad site," the service added.

Officials closed Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 for two days because of the debris.

Jared Margolis, a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, told CNBC that the service's count of wildlife fatalities may not be accurate because they were delayed in getting to the park.

Advertisement

"If there were any mortalities from the launch-particularly from concrete chunks and metal being hurled thousands of feet into National Wildlife Refuge lands that are habitat for protected species, such as the piping plover, any carcasses would likely have been dragged off by scavengers, making it difficult to assess the full extent of impacts," Margolis said.

The test flight of SpaceX's Starship rocket, which is eventually set to carry crew and cargo simultaneously, ended with the spacecraft breaking up in what SpaceX commentators called a "rapid unscheduled disassembly."

The Federal Aviation Administration then moved to ground Starship until investigation can make sure "any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, however, suggested on Twitter that the company could be ready to launch again in "one or two months."

SpaceX Starship launches ... then explodes

SpaceX's Starship explodes minutes after lift off from Starbase, in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20,2023. Photo by Thom Baur/UPI | License Photo

Read More

SpaceX successfully launches 21 new Starlink satellites

Latest Headlines

Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
Science News // 3 hours ago
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 27 (UPI) -- As sea levels rise, NASA managers and engineers at Kennedy Space Center in Florida are keeping a wary eye on potential damage to critical launch structures and other buildings not far from the Atlantic Ocean.
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
Science News // 12 hours ago
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
April 26 (UPI) -- Astronomers in a Canadian research program made a significant discovery that could lead to a better understanding of the mysterious phenomenon known as fast radio bursts.
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
Science News // 21 hours ago
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
April 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX delayed a pair of launches on Wednesday, including a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites and its latest Falcon Heavy mission.
'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed
Science News // 22 hours ago
'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed
April 26 (UPI) -- The Hakuto-R spacecraft that was supposed to land on the moon likely crashed, according to Ispace, the Japanese company responsible for the project.
Ground controllers lose contact with Japanese lunar lander
Science News // 1 day ago
Ground controllers lose contact with Japanese lunar lander
April 25 (UPI) -- Ground controllers say they lost contact with the Hakuto-R commercial lunar lander Tuesday, shortly after it was scheduled to land on the moon.
Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk
Science News // 1 day ago
Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk
April 25 (UPI) -- Russian cosmonauts have delayed a planned spacewalk to move one of the airlock systems aboard the International Space Station from one module to another.
SpaceX delays launch of 46 Starlink satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX delays launch of 46 Starlink satellites
April 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday delayed its latest effort to populate the low Earth orbit with Internet communication satellites.
Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves
April 25 (UPI) -- Scientists have confirmed that Mars' core is liquid as seismic wave measurements give valuable first-time clues about how the Red Planet was formed.
Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain
Science News // 2 days ago
Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain
Researchers studying how tiny plastic particles can breach the protective blood-brain barrier report they have found that answer, thanks to mice and computer modeling.
MIT-developed printer brings on-demand vaccine production a step closer
Science News // 2 days ago
MIT-developed printer brings on-demand vaccine production a step closer
April 24 (UPI) -- Researchers at MIT unveiled a revolutionary mobile vaccine printer Monday that could be used for rapid-response vaccination programs in remote areas that lack medical staff, equipment and critical infrastructure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed
'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed
Researchers may have found a way to prevent blood clots without increased bleeding
Researchers may have found a way to prevent blood clots without increased bleeding
SpaceX rocket explosion rained brown debris on nearby parks, town
SpaceX rocket explosion rained brown debris on nearby parks, town
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement