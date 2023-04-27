Interior Department announces $146 million for wetlands conservation

The Interior Department announced $146 million in funds for wetlands conservation Thursday. A substantial amount of the funds being used to purchase land for conservation was obtained via the sale of Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation stamps. Photo courtesy of usstampsonline.com

April 27 (UPI) -- The Department of the Interior announced Thursday that the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission has approved over $146 million to support wetlands conservation projects. A total of $50.9 million in North American Wetlands Conservation Act grants will be matched by over $73.4 million in partner grants. Advertisement

More than $21.7 million in funds from the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund will be allocated to support five wetland preserves located in four states.

That includes $1.47 million to purchase 548 acres at the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge in Louisiana, $1.07 million to purchase 797 acres at the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in New Hampshire and $1.26 million to purchase 239 acres at the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge in Washington.

Additionally, $11.37 million will be used to purchase 1,335 acres at the Green River National Wildlife Refuge in Kentucky and $6.62 million will be used to purchase 2,482 acres at the Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge, which is also in Kentucky.

Funding for the purchases was mostly obtained via sales of Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamps, commonly known as "duck stamps," and from tariffs on firearms and ammunition imports.

Advertisement

"The North American Wetlands Conservation Act is among our most successful tools for the conservation of migratory birds throughout the United States and beyond our borders," said Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz.