Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 25, 2023 / 5:59 PM

Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used

By Sheri Walsh
Testimony at a hearing in Alabama on Tuesday revealed more than seven guns were fired April 15 at a Dadeville birthday party, where four people were killed and 32 others injured, leaving 89 shell casings and "blood everywhere." Photo courtesy Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Testimony at a hearing in Alabama on Tuesday revealed more than seven guns were fired April 15 at a Dadeville birthday party, where four people were killed and 32 others injured, leaving 89 shell casings and "blood everywhere." Photo courtesy Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

April 25 (UPI) -- Testimony at a hearing in Alabama has revealed seven guns were fired at a Dadeville birthday party, where four people were killed and 32 others injured earlier this month.

The incident left 89 empty shell casings and "blood everywhere," according to those who testified at the hearing.

Advertisement

Tallapoosa District Judge Clayton Taylor held an Aniah's Law hearing Tuesday to determine whether any of the five co-defendants, charged in the April 15 mass shooting inside a dance studio, should be held without bond. Aniah's Law is an Alabama law that allows a judge to hold those charged with certain serious crimes to be held without bail before trial. Judge Taylor said Tuesday he would enter an order "within 24 hours."

Johnny Letron Brown, 20; Willie George Brown Jr., 19; Wilson LaMar Hill, 20; and brothers Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, are each charged with four counts of reckless murder and are being held in Tallapoosa County Jail. A 15-year-old, who has not been identified, has also been charged.

RELATED Fourth suspect arrested in deadly Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

During Tuesday's hearing, lead investigator Special Agent Jess Thornton testified about the chaotic scene as the shooting started the night of the party, which took place inside a dark room crowded with about 50 people.

Advertisement

Thornton testified the gunfire erupted shortly after a DJ's speaker fell over, which made a loud noise similar to a gunshot, and after an adult told those carrying guns to leave the building. There were "multiple shell casings, blood everywhere," Thornton said.

Thornton also testified that one of the guns, which had been fired, was found on the chest of Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, who died at the scene. Philstavious Dowdell, 18; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, were also killed.

RELATED Third suspect arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting

Thornton testified that witnesses said Holston was wearing a ski mask and fired the first shot.

"That's what witness testimony is," Thornton said on cross-examination by the attorney for Willie Brown Jr., but added it was unusual to find a handgun on Holston's chest, saying it looked as if "someone placed it there."

Thornton testified another gun was found on Collins' waistband, but it had not been fired.

RELATED At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigations say, in all, seven handguns were fired and two of the guns had been illegally altered to fire automatically.

Thornton testified that he believed the Browns and Hill were threats to the community and a flight risk if given bond. He also said their safety is at risk if released, because of threats against them on social media.

Advertisement

District Attorney Mike Segrest said he will ask that the 15-year-old, who was arrested, be charged as an adult.

Each count of reckless murder is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.

Latest Headlines

Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
April 25 (UPI) -- Mattel has unveiled a new Barbie with Down syndrome to help more children see themselves in the popular doll and to teach "inclusion through play."
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
April 25 (UPI) -- Citing geographical bias, Montana's senior senator said Tuesday will block President Joe Biden's nominations to the Amtrak Board of Directors.
Biden asks union leaders to help 'finish the job' of rebuilding America, middle class
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden asks union leaders to help 'finish the job' of rebuilding America, middle class
April 25 (UPI) -- Speaking over the chants of "four more years" at one point, President Joe Biden told labor leaders in Washington on Tuesday that he was proud to be considered a pro-union president.
OSHA investigates after Illinois petroleum plant explosion kills 1
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
OSHA investigates after Illinois petroleum plant explosion kills 1
April 25 (UPI) -- An explosion at a petroleum plant in Lemont, Ilinois, has killed one person and injured another, according to local authorities.
With jury selected, Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
With jury selected, Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway
April 25 (UPI) -- Jury selection was completed Tuesday with opening arguments scheduled to follow in the civil trial on rape charges against former President Donald Trump.
3M announces 6,000 jobs cuts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3M announces 6,000 jobs cuts
April 25 (UPI) -- Manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday that it would cut 6,000 jobs, as it seeks to offset declining sales.
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she wants moderation on abortion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she wants moderation on abortion
April 25 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley signaled Tuesday that she will take a different approach in her presidential campaign than much of the Republican party on the topic of abortion.
Late-season snowstorm to bury Colorado Rockies, coat Denver
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Late-season snowstorm to bury Colorado Rockies, coat Denver
A strengthening late-season snowstorm is expected to move east through the Colorado Rockies and areas south of Denver through early Wednesday.
Police investigate after Oakland shooting hospitalizes 1-year-old
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police investigate after Oakland shooting hospitalizes 1-year-old
April 25 (UPI) -- A one-year-old child was wounded shooting in Oakland, California, local police said.
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
April 25 (UPI) -- Federal data released Tuesday shows a surprise uptick in sales of new homes, though analysis suggests it may be a lack of existing homes on the market more than a reflection of renewed confidence in the U.S. economy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license
LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
Washington, Seoul to announce 'major' development on nuclear deterrence
Washington, Seoul to announce 'major' development on nuclear deterrence
Prosecution critical of Scientology as actor's retrial on rape allegations begins
Prosecution critical of Scientology as actor's retrial on rape allegations begins
Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event
Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement