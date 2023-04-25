Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used

Testimony at a hearing in Alabama on Tuesday revealed more than seven guns were fired April 15 at a Dadeville birthday party, where four people were killed and 32 others injured, leaving 89 shell casings and "blood everywhere." Photo courtesy Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

April 25 (UPI) -- Testimony at a hearing in Alabama has revealed seven guns were fired at a Dadeville birthday party, where four people were killed and 32 others injured earlier this month. The incident left 89 empty shell casings and "blood everywhere," according to those who testified at the hearing. Advertisement

Tallapoosa District Judge Clayton Taylor held an Aniah's Law hearing Tuesday to determine whether any of the five co-defendants, charged in the April 15 mass shooting inside a dance studio, should be held without bond. Aniah's Law is an Alabama law that allows a judge to hold those charged with certain serious crimes to be held without bail before trial. Judge Taylor said Tuesday he would enter an order "within 24 hours."

Johnny Letron Brown, 20; Willie George Brown Jr., 19; Wilson LaMar Hill, 20; and brothers Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, are each charged with four counts of reckless murder and are being held in Tallapoosa County Jail. A 15-year-old, who has not been identified, has also been charged.

During Tuesday's hearing, lead investigator Special Agent Jess Thornton testified about the chaotic scene as the shooting started the night of the party, which took place inside a dark room crowded with about 50 people.

Thornton testified the gunfire erupted shortly after a DJ's speaker fell over, which made a loud noise similar to a gunshot, and after an adult told those carrying guns to leave the building. There were "multiple shell casings, blood everywhere," Thornton said.

Thornton also testified that one of the guns, which had been fired, was found on the chest of Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, who died at the scene. Philstavious Dowdell, 18; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, were also killed.

Thornton testified that witnesses said Holston was wearing a ski mask and fired the first shot.

"That's what witness testimony is," Thornton said on cross-examination by the attorney for Willie Brown Jr., but added it was unusual to find a handgun on Holston's chest, saying it looked as if "someone placed it there."

Thornton testified another gun was found on Collins' waistband, but it had not been fired.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigations say, in all, seven handguns were fired and two of the guns had been illegally altered to fire automatically.

Thornton testified that he believed the Browns and Hill were threats to the community and a flight risk if given bond. He also said their safety is at risk if released, because of threats against them on social media.

District Attorney Mike Segrest said he will ask that the 15-year-old, who was arrested, be charged as an adult.

Each count of reckless murder is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.