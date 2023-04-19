Two teen brothers arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday announced arrests against two teenagers who were charged with reckless murder for a shooting at a birthday party over the weekend in which four people were killed and more than 20 were injured. Photo courtesy Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

April 19 (UPI) -- Two brothers were arrested in connection with a shooting at an Alabama birthday party that killed four people and injured more than 20 others, authorities said Wednesday. Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee, Ala., were each charged with four counts of reckless murder, the Alabama Law Enforcment Agency said. Advertisement

Both of them were taken into custody on Tuesday night and charged as adults.

"There is a tremendous amount of work to do. We're going to be careful with everything we say and everything we do. We're going to stay focused on the victims and their families," Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a press conference Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in downtown Dadeville, a town northeast of Montgomery, on Saturday at about 10:34 p.m.

Philstavious Dowdell, 18, Shaunkivia Nicole "Keke" Smith, 17, Marsiah Emmanuel "Siah" Collins, 19, and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, were killed in the shooting.

"This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge," Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted Sunday.

Four of the injured victims remain hospitalized in critical condition and authorities said that more charges are expected.

"When I tell you this is just the tip of the iceberg...we're going to make sure every one of those victims has justice and not just the deceased," District Attorney Mike Segrest said.

Segrest has said he may recall a grand jury that was empaneled in March to hear the case for consideration of more indictments.

