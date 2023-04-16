At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama

April 16 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and more than 20 more were injured in a shooting at a Sweet-16 birthday party in Dadeville, Ala., on Saturday.

Most of the victims of the shooting are teenagers, AL.com reported. The shooting occurred in downtown Dadeville, a town northeast of Montgomery, on Saturday at about 10:34 p.m.

Senior state trooper Jeremy Burkett said during a press briefing Sunday that there has been a "multitude of injuries" and the investigation will be a "long and complicated process."

Burkett and other officials did not answer questions during the press briefing. Burkett did not state whether a suspect has been identified.

"What we've dealt with is something that no community should have to endure," Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan L. Floyd said during the press briefing.

"I also ask each of you please do not let this moment define what you think about the city of Dadeville and our fine people."

Dadeville is a small community with a population of about 3,000 people.

"This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge," Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted Sunday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident, ABC News reported.

Officials have asked that anyone with information call 1-800-392-8011 or email the crime tipline at [email protected]