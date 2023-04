Bodycam footage released by the Farmington, N.M., Police Department shows homeowner Robert Dotson seconds before he was fatally shot by officers responding to the wrong address. Photo courtesy Farmington, N.M., Police Department/Facebook

April 15 (UPI) -- Newly released body camera footage shows that New Mexico police officers realized they were at the wrong house, before shooting and killing a 52-year-old man last week. Farmington, N.M., police officers were called to 5308 Valley View Avenue on April 5, but instead showed up to 5305 Valley View Avenue, precipitating the encounter, the New Mexico State Police said in statement. Advertisement

The video released Friday shows them realizing they were at the wrong house before the homeowner, Robert Dotson, opens the door.

Moments later, Dotson -- who answered the door with his gun -- is fired upon by all three officers and falls to the ground. After he is shot, Dotson's wife can be heard screaming, "Please help, somebody shot my husband."

She also returns fire, not immediately realizing the people at the front door were officers. State police authorities said the woman put down the weapon and complied with commands once the officers identified themselves.

Neither Dotson's wife nor the police officers involved were harmed in the incident.

"All of us -- the men and women of the Farmington Police Department -- recognize the severity of this incident," Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in an official statement. "We will do everything possible to more fully understand what transpired here.

"Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred," he added.

All three of the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

