April 20, 2023 / 3:29 PM

Fourth suspect arrested in deadly Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

By Patrick Hilsman
Alabama authorities announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in a shooting that left four people dead and 32 injured at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday. Photo courtesy Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama authorities announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in a shooting that left four people dead and 32 injured at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday. Photo courtesy Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

April 20 (UPI) -- A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that left four people dead and 32 injured at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they arrested 20-year-old Tuskegee resident Johnny Letron Brown Thursday without releasing additional details.

Authorities have named four victims, Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, Philstavious Dowdell, 18, Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23.

The shooting took place at approximately 10:34 p.m. on Saturday at Mahogany's Masterpiece dance studio during a party for Alexis Dowell, whose brother Philstavious was gunned down and killed in the attack.

Two suspects, brothers Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were taken into custody Tuesday night. On Wednesday they were charged as adults with four counts of reckless murder, authorities said.

Also on Wednesday, authorities announced the arrest of Wilson Lamar Hill Jr., 20, on the same counts.

Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said "there is a tremendous amount of work to do. We're going to be careful with everything we say and everything we do."

"Make no mistake, this is Alabama and when you pull out a gun, and you start shooting people, we're gonna put you in jail," he added.

The suspects are expected to have a preliminary hearing in the next few weeks and are being held without bond at the Tallapoosa County Jail.

