Advertisement
U.S. News
April 23, 2023 / 11:38 AM

Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler

By Adam Schrader
A woman whose husband died from a cardiac event while on a cruise in August has filed a lawsuit against Celebrity Cruises, alleging that his body was improperly stored in a drink cooler causing it to decompose and dashing her hopes for an open casket wake and funeral. File Photo courtesy of Justin Link/Wikimedia Commons
A woman whose husband died from a cardiac event while on a cruise in August has filed a lawsuit against Celebrity Cruises, alleging that his body was improperly stored in a drink cooler causing it to decompose and dashing her hopes for an open casket wake and funeral. File Photo courtesy of Justin Link/Wikimedia Commons

April 23 (UPI) -- A woman whose husband died from a cardiac event while on a cruise in August has filed a lawsuit against Celebrity Cruises, alleging that his body was improperly stored in a drink cooler causing it to decompose and dashing her hopes for an open casket wake and funeral.

Marilyn Jones, 78, was at sea with Robert Jones, her husband of 55 years, when he died onboard the Celebrity Equinox on August 15, she said in a complaint obtained by UPI. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, also names the couple's two daughters and three grandchildren as plaintiffs.

Advertisement

Jones said in the lawsuit that she was told by Equinox staff that she could choose whether her husband's body would be removed from the ship when it docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, or stored on the ship until it reached Fort Lauderdale in Florida six days later.

Advertisement

"Celebrity employees told Plaintiff Marilyn Jones that if she had her husband's body taken ashore in San Juan, she would be required to stay in San Juan with his body and would have to make arrangements for transport for herself and her husband's body back to the mainland United States," the lawsuit reads.

RELATED Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement

Jones' daughter Teresa West was also told that there was a chance the coroner's office in San Juan would take possession of her father's body instead of releasing him to a funeral home and there was no guarantee his body would be released back to the mainland United States.

Crew members told Jones and West that the ship had a working morgue to preserve her husband's body throughout the duration of the trip back to Florida. The lawsuit notes that cruise lines are required to have a working morgue on ships in case passengers die at sea.

An employee of a local funeral home in Fort Lauderdale boarded the cruise ship when it docked on Aug. 21 while escorted by a deputy sheriff with the Broward County Police Department.

RELATED 'Rust' movie-set shooting charges against Alec Baldwin dropped

"When the funeral services employee in Ft. Lauderdale was brought onto the ship to retrieve Mr. Jones' body, his body was not located in the ship's morgue," the lawsuit reads.

Advertisement

"Instead, Mr. Jones' body had, at some time not yet known, had been moved from the ship's morgue to a cooler on a different floor than the ship's morgue."

Jones said in the lawsuit that the cooler in which her husband's body was found had drinks placed outside of it and was not at a sufficient temperature to store a dead body to prevent decomposition.

RELATED Suspected shipwreck washes up in Florida

"Furthermore, Mr. Jones' body was not located on a bed or medical table, his body was laying in a bag on a palette on the floor of the cooler," the lawsuit reads.

"On inspection of Mr. Jones' body, it was immediately clear that Mr. Jones' body was in advanced stages of decomposition and was never stored in a temperature appropriate to stop decomposition from occurring."

Jones alleged in her lawsuit that her husband's body had "expanded with gas" and that his skin had turned green and that there was a blood spatter inside the bag in which he was stored "which would only have occurred from extreme amounts of gas being released inside the body."

"The Celebrity crew in charge of storing Mr. Jones body during the six remaining days of the cruise acted recklessly, willfully, and wantonly, and without care for the Jones family's loved one by failing to ensure that the morgue was properly working for the duration of the near week that the remains were stored under their care," the lawsuit reads.

Advertisement

The family is seeking damages of $1 million and have requested a jury trial for the lawsuit.

Latest Headlines

No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
April 23 (UPI) -- Police in Florida have justified not filing charges against a man who shot at a delivery car because he "perceived" a threat.
U.S. military evacuates American Embassy in Sudan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. military evacuates American Embassy in Sudan
April 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden late Saturday ordered the U.S. military to extract American diplomats from Sudan as the two warring parties in the country accused each other of hindering efforts to evacuate foreign nationals.
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
April 23 (UPI) -- The home goods retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Sunday that the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections and that operations were "winding down."
NAACP sues Mississippi governer over Capitol Police expansion in Jackson
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
NAACP sues Mississippi governer over Capitol Police expansion in Jackson
April 22 (UPI) -- Civil liberties advocates have sued Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves seeking to block the implementation of a new law dramatically expanding the powers of State Capitol Police in the city of Jackson.
Minnesota lawmakers ban conversion therapy, guarantee gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Minnesota lawmakers ban conversion therapy, guarantee gender-affirming care
April 22 (UPI) -- Minnesota legislators have passed three measures aimed at protecting the rights of people who travel to the state for an abortion, guaranteeing gender-affirming care and banning conversion therapy.
Newsom calls in National Guard to help San Francisco fight fentanyl crisis
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Newsom calls in National Guard to help San Francisco fight fentanyl crisis
April 22 (UPI) -- The city of San Francisco will get help from the California National Guard and other state agencies in its struggle against an ongoing fentanyl crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced.
Alligator rescued from Brooklyn's Prospect Park lake dies at Bronx Zoo
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Alligator rescued from Brooklyn's Prospect Park lake dies at Bronx Zoo
April 22 (UPI) -- An alligator that was found abandoned in the cold waters of New York City's Prospect Park in February is dead after being treated at the Bronx Zoo, staffers have announced.
Minn. police detain man with gun in Mall of America parking lot
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Minn. police detain man with gun in Mall of America parking lot
April 22 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota arrested a man in the Mall of America parking lot after receiving a call about a person in the area armed with a shotgun.
Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
April 22 (UPI) -- A top Alabama education official has resigned after Gov. Kay Ivey accused her of distributing teacher training textbooks containing "woke concepts."
Tenn. governor announces special legislative session on gun reform
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tenn. governor announces special legislative session on gun reform
April 22 (UPI) -- Tennesee Gov. Bill Lee has announced plans to call a special legislative session focused on gun reform in the wake of a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law
Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
NAACP sues Mississippi governer over Capitol Police expansion in Jackson
NAACP sues Mississippi governer over Capitol Police expansion in Jackson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement