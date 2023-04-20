Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 20, 2023 / 10:43 PM

Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement

By Adam Schrader
Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, has dropped his defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the Australian newspaper Crikey just days after a defamation case filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News ended in a $787 million settlement. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, has dropped his defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the Australian newspaper Crikey just days after a defamation case filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News ended in a $787 million settlement. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, has dropped his defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the Australian newspaper Crikey just days after a defamation case filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News ended in a $787 million settlement.

Murdoch, 51, had filed a lawsuit in Australia against Crikey publisher Private Media focusing on an op-ed published by the newspaper last June that branded the family of powerful media mogul Rupert Murdoch the "unindicted co-conspirators" during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Advertisement

Private Media took down the article the day after it was published after legal threats from Lachlan Murdoch but has since republished the article "as part of a series about this legal threat and about how media power works in Australia." The lawsuit was ultimately filed in August.

Lachlan's lawyer John Churchill on Friday filed a notice in Australia's federal court system noting that Murdoch "discontinues the whole of the proceedings," The Guardian reported.

RELATED Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge

"Mr. Murdoch remains confident that the court would ultimately find in his favor; however, he does not wish to further enable Crikey's use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits," Churchill said in a statement to The New York Times.

Advertisement

Churchill said that the judge in the Dominion case had ruled that the events of Jan. 6 were not relevant and that the voting machine company had not planned to argue that Fox had a role in the riot.

"Yet this is what Crikey's article alleged and what Crikey is attempting to argue in Australia," Churchill said.

RELATED Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million

Lawyers for Private Media said in a statement that they are "well pleased" with Lachlan's decision and said that the younger Murdoch will "be up for Crikey's legal costs."

Private Media previously organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay the publisher's legal fees as Lachlan "unleashed his legal and financial forces."

RELATED Fox News vs. Dominion tests limits of First Amendment protections

Latest Headlines

U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire
World News // 10 minutes ago
U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire
April 20 (UPI) -- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is imploring the warring sides in Sudan's conflict to agree to at least a three-day cease-fire to mark Eid al-Fitr holiday and allow those trapped in conflict zones to escape.
U.S. Defense Department prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Defense Department prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
April 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department says it is monitoring the deteriorating situation in Sudan and deploying resources for a potential evacuation of diplomatic staff.
Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance
World News // 10 hours ago
Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance
April 20 (UPI) -- A ban on sailing in the Baltic Sea region near last year's leaks from the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline network is now lifted, the Danish Maritime Authority said Thursday.
Dutch salvage company to begin oil recovery from vessel offshore Yemen
World News // 11 hours ago
Dutch salvage company to begin oil recovery from vessel offshore Yemen
April 20 (UPI) -- Dutch maritime salvage company Boskalis said Thursday it would work in coordination with the United Nations to extract oil from a stranded tanker off the coast of Yemen.
EU Parliament votes for new legislation that would speed migrant relocation
World News // 12 hours ago
EU Parliament votes for new legislation that would speed migrant relocation
April 20 (UPI) -- The European Union Parliament Thursday voted 419-126 to enter negotiations with member states on new migration and asylum policies that would require screening of third-party nationals at EU borders.
Jens Stoltenberg visits Kyiv, declares 'Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO'
World News // 13 hours ago
Jens Stoltenberg visits Kyiv, declares 'Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO'
April 20 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg set the stage Thursday for Ukraine to join the international military alliance during his first visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded more than a year ago.
Scottish National Party treasurer quits as crisis over the party's finances deepens
World News // 14 hours ago
Scottish National Party treasurer quits as crisis over the party's finances deepens
April 20 (UPI) -- The treasurer of Scotland's ruling Scottish National Party has resigned after being arrested by police investigating the party's alleged misuse of $745,000 in independence campaign donations.
Flash of flight above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
World News // 16 hours ago
Flash of flight above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
April 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian space officials said on Thursday that a bright flash that lit up the sky over Kyiv late Wednesday probably came from a meteorite entering the atmosphere and not a NASA satellite or a Russian military attack.
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
World News // 17 hours ago
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
SEOUL, April 20 (UPI) -- Moon Bin, a 25-year-old singer with the K-pop band Astro, was found dead in his home in Seoul, his management company said Thursday.
Search suspended for 3 Americans last sailing off Mexico's coast
World News // 18 hours ago
Search suspended for 3 Americans last sailing off Mexico's coast
April 20 (UPI) -- The search off Mexico's northern Pacific coast for three Americans last seen early this month leaving Mazatlan for San Diego has been suspended, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead after tornadoes touch down overnight in Oklahoma
3 dead after tornadoes touch down overnight in Oklahoma
N.C. man turns himself in after shooting of adult, juvenile
N.C. man turns himself in after shooting of adult, juvenile
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
Jens Stoltenberg visits Kyiv, declares 'Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO'
Jens Stoltenberg visits Kyiv, declares 'Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement