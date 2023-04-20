April 20 (UPI) -- Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, has dropped his defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the Australian newspaper Crikey just days after a defamation case filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News ended in a $787 million settlement.
Murdoch, 51, had filed a lawsuit in Australia against Crikey publisher Private Media focusing on an op-ed published by the newspaper last June that branded the family of powerful media mogul Rupert Murdoch the "unindicted co-conspirators" during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.