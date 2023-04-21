Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 21 (UPI) -- A mysterious object suspected to be the remains of a wrecked ship washed up on a Florida beach as a result of erosion from recent hurricanes, officials said.

Volusia County Beach Safety said a suspected shipwreck measuring 25 to 30 feet long was exposed this week near Daytona Beach Shores.

The group said the object, which appears to be the hull of an unidentified ship, is believed to have been released from the sand and pushed toward shore by erosion caused by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona last year.

Beach safety officials warned the public to keep a safe distance from the object. They said a research team is planning to visit the site on Monday to examine the apparent wreckage.

Another shipwreck washed up in Volusia County as a result of hurricane erosion in December.