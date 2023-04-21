Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 21, 2023 / 11:15 AM

Deer trapped inside home for two hours

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 21 (UPI) -- A large deer crashed through a window into a Victoria, Australia, home and ended up trapped in the home with two children for two hours.

Alexander Hill said he was at a work meeting when his children started messaging him that there was a deer inside their Alphington home.

Advertisement

"It was a freak occurrence," Hill told The Age. "We don't really see that many deer in this area and I thought it was going to be more Bambi and less large stag, but it was a fairly big animal."

Hill said the deer was likely confused when it caught its own reflection.

"We have reflective windows, so when it saw itself it thought it was threatening, and it went right through the glass," he said.

Hill said his kids waited patiently on the second floor.

"The kids were saying that it smelled pretty bad, they were upstairs saying it smells terrible," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

A ranger arrived at the house, but didn't have any tranquilizers. A second ranger was summoned to bring tranquilizer darts, and rescuers from the nonprofit Vets for Compassion also showed up to help.

Advertisement

A Vets for Compassion volunteer held a door open, allowing the deer to escape on its own.

Hill said the damage to his home was minor.

"I just had to clean up some glass and there are a couple of holes in the plaster," Hill said. "Surprisingly, I had to clean up a lot of hair."

Read More

Cow wanders into hardware store in Israel, spills paint Alligator gives Texas police officer a scare during capture Winning lottery ticket nearly flew out winner's open car window

Latest Headlines

Netherlands zoo's escaped vulture spotted about 50 miles away
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Netherlands zoo's escaped vulture spotted about 50 miles away
April 21 (UPI) -- A griffon vulture that escaped from a Netherlands zoo was spotted a week later about 50 miles away from the facility.
Floridians awakened in wee hours by mistaken emergency alert test
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Floridians awakened in wee hours by mistaken emergency alert test
April 20 (UPI) -- Thousands of cellphone users across Florida had a rude awakening at 4:45 a.m. Thursday when the state's Emergency Alert System was accidentally triggered for a test.
Cow wanders into hardware store in Israel, spills paint
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Cow wanders into hardware store in Israel, spills paint
April 20 (UPI) -- A cow wandered into a hardware store in Israel and was caught on camera knocking items from shelves and spilling paint.
Alligator gives Texas police officer a scare during capture
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Alligator gives Texas police officer a scare during capture
April 20 (UPI) -- A Texas police department shared video from the capture of a 6-foot alligator that "scared the crap out of" an officer assisting the trapper.
Winning lottery ticket nearly flew out winner's open car window
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Winning lottery ticket nearly flew out winner's open car window
April 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan man celebrating a $328,439 lottery jackpot said disaster was narrowly averted when his ticket nearly flew out of his open car window.
Deer rescued from river in the middle of English town
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Deer rescued from river in the middle of English town
April 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England waded out into a river in the middle of a city to rescue a deer spotted stranded in the water.
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
Odd News // 1 day ago
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
April 20 (UPI) -- A team of French cyclists broke the world record for largest GPS drawing when they created an image of a velociraptor measuring 636 miles.
Stuck bobcat rescued from front grille of Wisconsin car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stuck bobcat rescued from front grille of Wisconsin car
April 20 (UPI) -- Deputies in Wisconsin helped with the rescue of a bobcat found trapped in the front grille of a driver's car.
Escaped horse runs against traffic on Italian highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped horse runs against traffic on Italian highway
April 19 (UPI) -- Traffic was stopped on a section of highway in Italy on Wednesday morning when an escaped horse ran into the roadway.
8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement
Odd News // 1 day ago
8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement
April 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Philadelphia said they took custody of an 8-foot alligator named Big Mack after its previous owners decided to divorce.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement
8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement
Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record
Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement