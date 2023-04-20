Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 20 (UPI) -- A cow wandered into a hardware store in Israel and was caught on camera knocking items from shelves and spilling paint.

Dudu Goldstein, the owner of the shop in Emunim, said the cow caused more than $800 worth of damage when it wandered into the hardware store and started knocking items off shelves.

"A cow has come into the store and it is spilling paint," a woman can be heard shouting in the background of the video.

Goldstein said the cow left after a few minutes without any injuries to human or bovine. He said birds had entered his store in the past, but the cow visitor was the first of its species.