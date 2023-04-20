Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 20, 2023 / 4:58 PM

Cow wanders into hardware store in Israel, spills paint

By Ben Hooper
@ynet פרה נכנסה לחנות ליד אשדוד - וגרמה לצרחות #ynet #פרה #אשדוד ♬ צליל מקורי - ynet
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 20 (UPI) -- A cow wandered into a hardware store in Israel and was caught on camera knocking items from shelves and spilling paint.

Dudu Goldstein, the owner of the shop in Emunim, said the cow caused more than $800 worth of damage when it wandered into the hardware store and started knocking items off shelves.

Advertisement

"A cow has come into the store and it is spilling paint," a woman can be heard shouting in the background of the video.

Goldstein said the cow left after a few minutes without any injuries to human or bovine. He said birds had entered his store in the past, but the cow visitor was the first of its species.

Read More

Alligator gives Texas police officer a scare during capture Winning lottery ticket nearly flew out winner's open car window Deer rescued from river in the middle of English town

Latest Headlines

Alligator gives Texas police officer a scare during capture
Odd News // 53 minutes ago
Alligator gives Texas police officer a scare during capture
April 20 (UPI) -- A Texas police department shared video from the capture of a 6-foot alligator that "scared the crap out of" an officer assisting the trapper.
Winning lottery ticket nearly flew out winner's open car window
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Winning lottery ticket nearly flew out winner's open car window
April 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan man celebrating a $328,439 lottery jackpot said disaster was narrowly averted when his ticket nearly flew out of his open car window.
Deer rescued from river in the middle of English town
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Deer rescued from river in the middle of English town
April 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England waded out into a river in the middle of a city to rescue a deer spotted stranded in the water.
Floridians awakened in wee hours by mistaken emergency alert test
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Floridians awakened in wee hours by mistaken emergency alert test
April 20 (UPI) -- Thousands of cellphone users across Florida had a rude awakening at 4:45 a.m. Thursday when the state's Emergency Alert System was accidentally triggered for a test.
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
Odd News // 6 hours ago
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
April 20 (UPI) -- A team of French cyclists broke the world record for largest GPS drawing when they created an image of a velociraptor measuring 636 miles.
Stuck bobcat rescued from front grille of Wisconsin car
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Stuck bobcat rescued from front grille of Wisconsin car
April 20 (UPI) -- Deputies in Wisconsin helped with the rescue of a bobcat found trapped in the front grille of a driver's car.
Escaped horse runs against traffic on Italian highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped horse runs against traffic on Italian highway
April 19 (UPI) -- Traffic was stopped on a section of highway in Italy on Wednesday morning when an escaped horse ran into the roadway.
8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement
Odd News // 1 day ago
8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement
April 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Philadelphia said they took custody of an 8-foot alligator named Big Mack after its previous owners decided to divorce.
Maryland man wins his third lottery prize using the same numbers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man wins his third lottery prize using the same numbers
April 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player used the same combination of digits to won three $50,000 prizes in the space of just 11 months.
Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record
April 19 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush added another title to his name when he passed a 20-pound dumbbell between his hands 100 times in 15.88 seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record
Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement
8-foot alligator removed from Philadelphia basement
Student ID from stolen purse returned to woman after 41 years
Student ID from stolen purse returned to woman after 41 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement