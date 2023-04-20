Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 20 (UPI) -- A Texas police department shared video from the capture of a 6-foot alligator that "scared the crap out of" an officer assisting the trapper. The League City Police Department said the alligator was spotted in a drainage ditch along South Shore Boulevard in League City. Advertisement Officers responded to the scene alongside League City Animal Care personnel and a Texas Parks and Wildlife trapper to wrangle the gator. A video shared by the department shows the alligator, with its legs and jaws bound, lunge toward an officer who was near the reptile's head. The officer jumps back, exclaiming: "It scared the crap out of me." Police said the alligator was relocated. Read More Winning lottery ticket nearly flew out winner's open car window Deer rescued from river in the middle of English town Floridians awakened in wee hours by mistaken emergency alert test