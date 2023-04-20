Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 20 (UPI) -- A Texas police department shared video from the capture of a 6-foot alligator that "scared the crap out of" an officer assisting the trapper.

The League City Police Department said the alligator was spotted in a drainage ditch along South Shore Boulevard in League City.

Advertisement

Officers responded to the scene alongside League City Animal Care personnel and a Texas Parks and Wildlife trapper to wrangle the gator.

A video shared by the department shows the alligator, with its legs and jaws bound, lunge toward an officer who was near the reptile's head.

The officer jumps back, exclaiming: "It scared the crap out of me."

Police said the alligator was relocated.