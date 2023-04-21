Netherlands zoo's escaped vulture spotted about 50 miles away

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 21 (UPI) -- A griffon vulture that escaped from a Netherlands zoo was spotted a week later about 50 miles away from the facility.

The Diergaarde Blijdorp Rotterdam Zoo said the vulture escaped from its enclosure about a week ago when strong winds weakened some netting, and the avian has now been spotted around the dunes near Burgh-Haamstede in Zeeland.

Officials said zookeepers had originally expected the escaped bird to remain near the zoo, but the dunes are located about 50 miles from Rotterdam.

The vulture is about 1 year old and has not yet been named, zoo officials said.

Griffon vultures are not commonly found in the Netherlands, but they have occasionally been spotted in the wild after making their way from Spain.