Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2023 / 2:39 PM

Blinken seeks to strengthen U.S. ties with Vietnam in official Hanoi visit

By Simon Druker
1/2
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Hanoi Saturday, meeting with top officials and passing on an invitation to the White House from President Joe Biden. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Hanoi Saturday, meeting with top officials and passing on an invitation to the White House from President Joe Biden. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party and other top officials during an official visit to Hanoi Saturday meant to strengthen ties between the two nations.

During Blinken's first trip to Vietnam as secretary of state, he met with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnamese Communist Party, as well with as Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Advertisement

The general secretary role is the country's highest political position, making Trong its de facto leader.

Blinken, who celebrates his 61st birthday Sunday, extended an invitation on behalf of President Joe Biden for Trong to visit the White House. The Vietnamese leader reciprocated with an invitation for Biden to visit the Southeast Asian nation.

RELATED Tensions rise in Asia as China conducts drills around Taiwan

The trip coincides with the 10th anniversary of the signing of a comprehensive partnership agreement between the two countries.

Blinken also mentioned the construction of a new U.S. embassy in Hanoi. The eight-story building will take six years to build and generate $350 million for the Vietnamese economy.

"We're advancing together a free, open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, one that is at peace and rooted in respect for the rules-based international order," Blinken said Saturday.

Advertisement

The trip is meant to strengthen ties between the two countries amid a growing military presence from China. Relations between China and Vietnam have been strained for some time, with both claiming ownership of the Paracel Islands, an archipelago equal distance from the two countries.

Trong and Blinken spoke by phone last month in an effort to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United States and Vietnam.

"The secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the Partnership and to working with Vietnam to promote an open, prosperous, resilient, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region," the State Department said in a statement. "The Secretary reiterated our shared commitment to ASEAN centrality and the role Vietnam has played as a leading member."

RELATED U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent

Blinken's discussions with Vietnam's foreign minister touched on maritime cooperation, security partnership, climate change and economic ties, according to the State Department.

Read More

U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American

Latest Headlines

Man arrested after bomb threat at Michigan television station
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Man arrested after bomb threat at Michigan television station
April 15 (UPI) -- One man is in custody following a bomb threat and subsequent standoff at a TV news station in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Indiana officials assess hazards as recycling fire victims wait to return home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Indiana officials assess hazards as recycling fire victims wait to return home
April 15 (UPI) -- Officials on Saturday are reviewing contamination levels to determine when Richmond, Ind., residents forced to evacuate their homes can return following a toxic fire at a recycling facility.
Prosecutors detail case against suspect in slaying of Cash App founder Lee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors detail case against suspect in slaying of Cash App founder Lee
April 15 (UPI) -- California prosecutors say in newly filed documents that an argument over the sister of his alleged attacker led to the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco.
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
April 15 (UPI) -- Newly released body camera footage shows that New Mexico police officers realized they were at the wrong house shortly before shooting and killing a 52-year-old man.
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says he is expecting to announce his intention to run for re-election in 2024 "relatively soon."
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
April 15 (UPI) -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed anti-abortion legislation that passed the state Legislature by wide margins.
Montana legislature passes bill banning TikTok in state
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Montana legislature passes bill banning TikTok in state
April 14 (UPI) -- The Montana legislature passed a bill on Friday to ban TikTok in the state, sending the legislation to Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk.
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
April 14 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin competed the delivery of a Freedom-class littoral combat ship to the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin, the Navy announced Friday.
Watchdog group urges Justice Department to probe gifts to Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Watchdog group urges Justice Department to probe gifts to Clarence Thomas
April 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and the Supreme Court should investigate Justice Clarence Thomas for failing to disclose gifts and property sales to billionaire donor Harlan Crow.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
April 14 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court's ruling preventing access to mifepristone by mail, handing a victory to the Biden administration and abortion rights advocates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Qualcomm's $800M fine upheld by Korea's highest court
Qualcomm's $800M fine upheld by Korea's highest court
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
Killer of Texas Black Lives Matter protester had sent racist memes
Killer of Texas Black Lives Matter protester had sent racist memes
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
Jan. 6 rioter who pinned Capitol police officer sentenced to 7.5 years
Jan. 6 rioter who pinned Capitol police officer sentenced to 7.5 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement