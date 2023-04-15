Blinken seeks to strengthen U.S. ties with Vietnam in official Hanoi visit

1/2

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Hanoi Saturday, meeting with top officials and passing on an invitation to the White House from President Joe Biden. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party and other top officials during an official visit to Hanoi Saturday meant to strengthen ties between the two nations. During Blinken's first trip to Vietnam as secretary of state, he met with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnamese Communist Party, as well with as Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Advertisement

The general secretary role is the country's highest political position, making Trong its de facto leader.

Blinken, who celebrates his 61st birthday Sunday, extended an invitation on behalf of President Joe Biden for Trong to visit the White House. The Vietnamese leader reciprocated with an invitation for Biden to visit the Southeast Asian nation.

RELATED Tensions rise in Asia as China conducts drills around Taiwan

The trip coincides with the 10th anniversary of the signing of a comprehensive partnership agreement between the two countries.

Blinken also mentioned the construction of a new U.S. embassy in Hanoi. The eight-story building will take six years to build and generate $350 million for the Vietnamese economy.

"We're advancing together a free, open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, one that is at peace and rooted in respect for the rules-based international order," Blinken said Saturday.

Advertisement

The trip is meant to strengthen ties between the two countries amid a growing military presence from China. Relations between China and Vietnam have been strained for some time, with both claiming ownership of the Paracel Islands, an archipelago equal distance from the two countries.

Trong and Blinken spoke by phone last month in an effort to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United States and Vietnam.

"The secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the Partnership and to working with Vietnam to promote an open, prosperous, resilient, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region," the State Department said in a statement. "The Secretary reiterated our shared commitment to ASEAN centrality and the role Vietnam has played as a leading member."

Blinken's discussions with Vietnam's foreign minister touched on maritime cooperation, security partnership, climate change and economic ties, according to the State Department.