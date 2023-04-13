Trending
April 13, 2023 / 6:41 PM

Capitol Police officer sentenced after giving Jan. 6 rioter advice to evade arrest

By Matt Bernardini
A Capitol police officer was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest on Thursday, after he told a Jan. 6 rioter to delete his social media posts. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
A Capitol police officer was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest on Thursday, after he told a Jan. 6 rioter to delete his social media posts. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

April 13 (UPI) -- A former Capitol Police officer was sentenced to 120 days of home confinement on Thursday after he told a Jan. 6 rioter to take down social media posts about storming the Capitol.

Michael Riley also received two years of probation for telling a Virginia man named Jacob Hiles to take down posts about charging the building. He told Hiles that he was "a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance," and that he should "Take down the part about being in the building they are correctly investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!"

The two of them messaged for two weeks until Riley cut off contact.

Riley was found guilty of obstruction of justice in October after he was found to have deleted his messages with Hiles.

RELATED Ex-firefighter sentenced for fire extinguisher assault on U.S. Capitol officers

According to NBC News, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Thursday that it was "shocking conduct for any member of law enforcement."

She added that his testimony at trial lacked reflection over his actions.

"I don't know if you were lying or you've just come to believe the fake story you've been selling, but it wasn't credible," Jackson said, according to WUSA9.

However, Jackson said that she took into account medical issues that Riley had developed since his arrest and that he was not likely to repeat his crime.

Riley apologized in court and said that he had lost friends because of his actions.

"The burden is overwhelming," he said, adding that the actions of rioters on Jan. 6 have "no place in our society."

RELATED Donald Trump urges defunding of Justice Dept. in wake of indictment

RELATED Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted

Mike Pence will not appeal order to testify in Jan. 6 investigation

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit
April 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump traveled to New York Thursday where was deposed under oath for a second time in New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million civil suit accusing him of business fraud.
As AI makes gains, Sen. Chuck Schumer wants framework to regulate it
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
As AI makes gains, Sen. Chuck Schumer wants framework to regulate it
April 13 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that lawmakers are working to come up with legislation that will help officials regulate artificial intelligence technologies.
Florida state senate passes 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Florida state senate passes 6-week abortion ban
April 13 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Florida passed legislation Thursday that would ban most abortion procedures after six weeks, by a vote of 70 to 40.
Biden administration announces $300 million to rebuild bridges
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden administration announces $300 million to rebuild bridges
April 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce a $300 million federal investment to rebuild aging bridges in eight states and the nation's capital.
FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe
April 13 (UPI) -- FBI agents on Thursday surrounded a Massachusetts home and arrested a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in the leak of highly classified U.S. intelligence documents.
Florida couple sentenced for heroin, fentanyl distribution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida couple sentenced for heroin, fentanyl distribution
April 13 (UPI) -- A Florida couple has been sentenced to prison for heroin and Fentanyl distribution.
Kamala Harris welcomes Wounded Warriors for annual soldier ride
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris welcomes Wounded Warriors for annual soldier ride
April 13 (UPI) -- A group of wounded warriors visited the White House on Thursday and met with Vice President Kamala Harris for the annual Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride.
Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
April 13 (UPI) -- A tech industry company owner was arrested Thursday in connection with the killing of Cash App founder and widely known tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco earlier this month.
BP opens its first operated Gulf of Mexico platform since Deepwater Horizon
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
BP opens its first operated Gulf of Mexico platform since Deepwater Horizon
April 13 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Thursday it started producing oil from a deepwater field in the Gulf of Mexico, part of a strategy to pull nearly a half million barrels per day from the region.
Justice Department plans to appeal ruling that limits mifepristone use
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Justice Department plans to appeal ruling that limits mifepristone use
April 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Thursday that it would appeal a ruling by a federal appeals court that placed restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone.
