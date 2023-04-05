Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2023 / 4:54 PM

Mike Pence will not appeal order to testify in Jan. 6 investigation

By Joe Fisher
1/4
Former vice president and potential presidential candidate Mike Pence will not appeal an order from a federal judge calling him to testify before a Washington, D.C., grand jury in its investigation into his former running mate Donald Trump. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Former vice president and potential presidential candidate Mike Pence will not appeal an order from a federal judge calling him to testify before a Washington, D.C., grand jury in its investigation into his former running mate Donald Trump. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal an order from a federal judge calling him to testify before a Washington, D.C., grand jury in its investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Chief Judge James Boasberg, of the U.S. District Court in Washington, ruled last week that Pence does not have executive privilege, as alleged by the former president. He can thus be compelled to testify in the probe into Trump's actions that allegedly precipitated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, aides for Pence said he will not appeal the ruling, The New York Times reported.

"The Court's landmark and historic ruling affirmed for the first time in history that the speech or debate clause extends to the vice president of the United States," Devin O'Malley, an aide to Pence, said in a statement. "Having vindicated that principle of the Constitution, Vice President Pence will not appeal the Judge's ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law."

RELATED Donald Trump urges defunding of Justice Dept. in wake of indictment

The latest development suggests special counsel Jack Smith will receive testimony under oath from Pence about his direct conversations with Trump that preceded the Capitol riot. Trump may yet attempt to appeal to block Pence from testifying, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

Smith first issued a subpoena to Pence in February, seeking to examine the highest-level official in Trump's cabinet. Pence has previously argued that he was acting as a member of the legislative branch on Jan. 6, and his conversations are then protected under the speech and debate clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Smith will be allowed to question Pence on a certain list of topics, but the judge's order rules that he may decline certain questions related to his actions on Jan. 6. A date has not been revealed for Pence's testimony.

RELATED Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases

RELATED Reports: Judge orders Pence to testify in front of grand jury

Latest Headlines

Dominion can force Murdochs to testify, judge rules
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Dominion can force Murdochs to testify, judge rules
April 5 (UPI) -- Fox Corporation executives Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch must testify on the witness stand if called to do so, in this month's defamation trial brought by Dominion Voting Systems, a Delaware judge ruled Wednesday.
Maryland AG report alleges 'depraved' child sexual abuse in Archdiocese of Baltimore
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Maryland AG report alleges 'depraved' child sexual abuse in Archdiocese of Baltimore
April 5 (UPI) -- The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released its 456-page report into the Archdiocese of Baltimore, alleging decades of "horrific and repeated" church sex abuse involving hundreds of children.
Maryland sheriff charged in scheme to illegally obtain machine guns
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Maryland sheriff charged in scheme to illegally obtain machine guns
April 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland sheriff and his accomplice have been charged in a scheme to illegally obtain machine guns.
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
April 5 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said Wednesday they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in a drive-through lane at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Google says its new AI supercomputer faster, more efficient, than others
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google says its new AI supercomputer faster, more efficient, than others
April 5 (UPI) -- Google has released information on its new AI supercomputer, saying it is more powerful than Nvidia, its main competitor.
Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing in San Francisco
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing in San Francisco
April 5 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee as the result of an apparent stabbing in the Rincon Hill neighborhood.
Chicago firefighter killed, 3 injured during blaze in high-rise building
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chicago firefighter killed, 3 injured during blaze in high-rise building
April 5 (UPI) -- A Chicago firefighter was killed and three others were injured on Wednesday while battling a blaze in a high-rise building, authorities said.
Missouri confirms 5 tornado deaths as more severe weather sweeps Midwest
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Missouri confirms 5 tornado deaths as more severe weather sweeps Midwest
April 5 (UPI) -- As the Missouri Highway Patrol reported injuries and fatalities from a tornado in the Glenallen area, the National Weather Service is warning of more Midwest severe weather Wednesday.
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
April 5 (UPI) -- Formerly Democratic North Carolina representative, Tricia Cotham announced that she is switching party affiliations to the GOP Wednesday.
In a first, IEA-lauded, industrial-scale heat pump coming to Massachusetts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In a first, IEA-lauded, industrial-scale heat pump coming to Massachusetts
April 5 (UPI) -- U.S. based Vicinity Energy said it was teaming up with Germany's MAN Energy Solutions to build what it believes will be the largest industrial-scale heat pump in the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.
More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement