April 12, 2023 / 9:26 AM

White House designates fentanyl and xylazine as 'emerging threat'

By Clyde Hughes
Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta on Wednesday designated fentanyl laced with the animal tranquilizer xylazine as "an emerging threat" to the United States. File Photo by Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EPA-EFE
Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta on Wednesday designated fentanyl laced with the animal tranquilizer xylazine as "an emerging threat" to the United States. File Photo by Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EPA-EFE

April 12 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday designated fentanyl laced with the animal tranquilizer xylazine as "an emerging threat" to the United States, stepping up efforts to keep the potentially deadly mixture out of the hands of abusers.

While xylazine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for veterinary use, it is not approved for use in humans and has been playing a prominent role in fentanyl overdose deaths by mixing the two together, the White House said.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said he was "deeply troubled about the devastating impact" of the combination, noting that the administration was evoking the designation for the first time since it was established by Congress in 2018.

"By declaring xylazine combined with fentanyl as an emerging threat, we are being proactive in our approach to save lives and creating new tools for public health and public safety officials and communities across the nation," he said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the laboratory identifications of xylazine rose in all four U.S. census regions in 2020 and 2021, most notably in the South, up by 193%, and the West, an increase of 112%.

Xylazine-positive overdose deaths increased by 1,127% in the South, 750% in the West, more than 500% in the Midwest, and more than 100% in the Northeast.

"These levels of geographic distribution and rapid increase in negative health outcomes meet the Emerging Threats Criteria used by ONDCP to judge when the novel use of a substance should be considered as an emerging threat to the nation," the White House said.

"While national overdose death numbers have flattened or decreased for seven straight months, xylazine is complicating efforts to reverse opioid overdoses with Naloxone and threatens progress being made to save lives and address the opioid crisis."

The designation comes on the heels of the Biden administration on Tuesday saying it was taking steps to crack down on fentanyl supply chains by increasing sanctions and expanding cooperation with global partners.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee
April 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate and one of its leading conservative voices, said on Wednesday that he is starting a 2024 presidential exploratory committee.
EPA proposes boosting EV sales through tight pollution limits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EPA proposes boosting EV sales through tight pollution limits
April 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new limits on tailpipe emissions and a requirement that more than half of new vehicles manufactured in the United States be fully electric by 2032.
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means and what to expect
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means and what to expect
April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill ending the COVID-19 national emergency weeks before it was set to expire but a public health emergency still remains in place until May 11.
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee signs EO to strengthen background checks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee signs EO to strengthen background checks
April 12 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to strengthen background checks in the state, while calling on state lawmakers to pass so-called red flag laws.
North Dakota governor signs bills banning transgender athletes from women's sports
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
North Dakota governor signs bills banning transgender athletes from women's sports
April 12 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed into law a pair of bills that effectively ban transgender student athletes from playing on sports teams designated for girls and women.
U.S. designates Hurras al-Din leader as global terrorist
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. designates Hurras al-Din leader as global terrorist
April 11 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has designated the leader of an al-Qaida-affiliated jihadist group in Syria as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
April 11 (UPI) -- Whole Foods Market has closed its new flagship store in San Francisco over concerns about worker safety and "high theft."
U.S. floats plans to cut water to Western states, save drought-stricken Colorado River
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. floats plans to cut water to Western states, save drought-stricken Colorado River
April 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration floated new plans to save the shrinking Colorado River, which could involve cutting water allotments by a quarter to drought-stricken states, including California, Arizona and Nevada.
Indiana industrial fire forces evacuations, shelter in place
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Indiana industrial fire forces evacuations, shelter in place
April 11 (UPI) -- A large fire at a plastic recycling plant in Indiana, which produced heavy black smoke that could be seen for miles, has forced thousands of Richmond area residents to evacuate or shelter in place.
California, New York start stockpiling abortion drug after judge's ruling
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
California, New York start stockpiling abortion drug after judge's ruling
April 11 (UPI) -- California and New York both moved to stockpile the abortion drug mifepristone on Tuesday after a federal judge in Texas ruled to reverse its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
