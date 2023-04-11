Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2023 / 8:59 AM

White House announces plans to crack down on fentanyl traffickers

Global initiative carries price tag of $46 billion

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden was aiming to deliver on his previous commitment to fulfill a National Drug Control Strategy, laid out during his State of the Union speech in January, which focuses on two critical drivers of the current epidemic -- untreated addiction and drug trafficking. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Joe Biden was aiming to deliver on his previous commitment to fulfill a National Drug Control Strategy, laid out during his State of the Union speech in January, which focuses on two critical drivers of the current epidemic -- untreated addiction and drug trafficking. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Tuesday it was taking steps to crack down on fentanyl supply chains by increasing sanctions and expanding cooperation with global partners.

The primary mission is to go after traffickers to stem the enormous quantity of illegal drugs coming into the United States, which the administration describes as a growing threat to national security, the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

The administration said it would aim to increase measures, including financial sanctions, meant to cripple illicit financial activities that fund drug-trafficking operations.

"Drug traffickers, who are primarily driven by profits, require significant funds to operate their illicit supply chains," the statement said.

RELATED Calif. police union executive fired after alleged drug trafficking

Cartels have also infiltrated lawful global commercial distribution networks, which had served to advance a worldwide criminal enterprise, the White House said.

As part of this effort, the administration said it is working to build a "global coalition" that will focus on working to "prevent illicit drug manufacturing, detect emerging drug threats, disrupt trafficking, address illicit finance and respond to public safety and public health impacts."

Advertisement

"This global coalition will develop solutions, drive national actions and create synergies and leverage among like-minded countries who agree that countering illicit synthetic drugs must be a global policy priority," the White House said.

RELATED Overdose deaths among seniors soar over past 2 decades, UCLA study finds

The administration said it has disrupted the drug trade by partnering with other countries at the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs and getting nearly a dozen precursor chemicals outlawed worldwide.

President Joe Biden will also continue to urge Congress to support the effort by approving a $46.1 billion investment in the National Drug Control Program agencies.

The program, which is part of Biden's fiscal 2024 budget, would be overseen by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

RELATED New Operation Blue Lotus stops 900 pounds of fentanyl from entering U.S.

Biden was aiming to deliver on his previous commitment to fulfill a National Drug Control Strategy, laid out during his State of the Union speech in January, which focuses on two critical drivers of the current epidemic -- untreated addiction and drug trafficking, the White House said.

Biden's plan calls on Congress to close a loophole that has allowed fentanyl to evade federal regulation.

The administration has enacted several drug control and enforcement measures to expand treatment and recovery services, fight crime and increase federal partnerships in the private sector.

Advertisement

The government has also stepped up law enforcement efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking, with federal agents using new inspection and screening technology to make historic fentanyl seizures at the border.

Operation Blue Lotus, launched last month by the Department of Homeland Security, stopped more than 900 pounds of fentanyl from coming into the United States during its first week in action.

"These actions have contributed to a steady decrease or flattening in overdose deaths for seven straight months of reporting," the White House said.

Biden has ordered federal agencies to prioritize the mission in an effort to save lives, expand care and seize profits from international drug traffickers.

As part of the effort, the administration will launch public health initiatives across the country, including addiction treatment, in hopes of increasing awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

The plan would expand access to naloxone -- a life-saving medicine that treats opioid overdoses -- by making it available over the counter in drug-ridden areas across the country.

The plan also calls for new federal accountability measures that will apply to legitimate drug manufacturers, wholesalers and pharmacies.

Biden's plan would strengthen coordination and information-sharing among U.S. intelligence and domestic law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

The administration's partnership with the private sector is intended to cut off traffickers from raw materials and capital resources that enable them to manufacture and supply their product.

Biden's plan increases accountability measures for banks in an effort to prevent drug traffickers from exploiting the U.S. financial system through money laundering.

Latest Headlines

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by a gun
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by a gun
Nearly 20% of the American population has had a family member killed by a gun, including by suicide, and 1 in 6 has witnessed a shooting, a new survey found.
Ballots printed on long, heavy paper caused election problems in Maricopa County
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ballots printed on long, heavy paper caused election problems in Maricopa County
April 11 (UPI) -- The use of long, heavy paper to print ballots for last year's election in Arizona and not wrongdoing was to blame for tabulation problems that caused long lines and frustration at some Maricopa County polling stations.
Dozens of U.S. athletes urge House lawmakers to oppose transgender sports ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dozens of U.S. athletes urge House lawmakers to oppose transgender sports ban
April 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of American athletes have called on House lawmakers to oppose legislation that would ban transgender and intersex girls and women from sports.
VP Harris announces $1.7B in grants for community lenders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
VP Harris announces $1.7B in grants for community lenders
April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced $1.73 billion in grants have been awarded to for more than 600 community lenders across the nation that support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Surfer loses right foot in shark attack near busy Honolulu beach
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Surfer loses right foot in shark attack near busy Honolulu beach
April 11 (UPI) -- A surfer is hospitalized in serious condition after losing his right foot in a shark attack off the south shore of Oahu in Hawaii, according to a statement from his family and Honolulu Emergency Services.
U.S. declares Evan Gershkovich was 'wrongly detained' by Russia
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. declares Evan Gershkovich was 'wrongly detained' by Russia
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Monday that it has designated reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested last month in Russia, as "wrongly detained."
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
April 10 (UPI) -- A bank employee shot and killed five people and injured eight -- including two police officers -- inside a bank lobby in Louisville on Monday, according to police who shot and killed the suspect.
U.S. Postal Service proposes price hikes for mailing services
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service proposes price hikes for mailing services
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service has filed a notice to increase mailing services prices, effective July 9, raising the cost of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp 5.4%, from 63 cents to 66 cents.
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
April 10 (UPI) -- Local commissions plan votes that could reinstate two Black Democratic lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee Legislature last week.
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Monday to end the national emergency over COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement