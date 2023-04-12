Toronto police arrest 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.

1/2

Police in Canada and the United States seized 173 firearms during the yearlong operation. Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service/Release

April 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Toronto said dozens of people have been arrested and more than 170 guns were seized in Canada and the United States during a yearlong crackdown on the trafficking of weapons over the U.S.-Canada border. Dubbed Operation Moneypenny, the investigation resulted in 422 charges laid against 42 people and 173 firearms seized, with the vast majority coming from the United States. Three sets of body armor, 1,400 rounds of ammunition and nearly 2 kilos of cocaine, 1.5 kilos of fentanyl and some $137,000 in criminal proceeds were also confiscated during the major firearm trafficking investigation. Advertisement

"A seizure of this size is definitely going to save lives on the streets of the [Greater Toronto Area] and elsewhere," Toronto police Supt. Steve Watts said Tuesday during a press conference before a table upon which was laid some 80 of the weapons they seized.

Advertisement

The operation was launched in March of last year by the Toronto Police Service's Integrated Gun & Gang Task Force, which was followed by the July launch of Project Zorro by police in nearby York Region.

RELATED Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting

After the initial phases of both operations saw undercover officers purchase fentanyl, cocaine and 25 firearms, the majority of which came from the United States, the two were merged in September with the focus on dismantling the smuggling network that was bringing guns north of the border.

Between November and March, 49 search warrants were executed in Toronto and nearby Peel and Durham regions, resulting in the 42 arrests. Most suspects were in their 20s, with three people listed as minors.

Authorities said the majority of the firearms seized were being smuggled into Canada from the United States to be sold illegally.

Of the 173 firearms seized, 86 were confiscated north of the U.S.-Canada border, with 66 of them having been smuggled from the United States.

The remaining 87 firearms, all handguns, were seized from the back of a vehicle in Chicago that was being driven by an Arizona resident with a final destination of Canada.

Toronto police Deputy Chief Rob Johnson told reporters that the guns were bubble wrapped for protection before being concealed in Christmas wrapping paper and stuffed in suitcases in an effort to disguise the weapons from border security.

Advertisement

"The work of organized criminals spreads across borders and our police work must as well," he said. "And now after a yearlong investigation led by dedicated officers from law enforcement agencies in both Canada and the United States we have disrupted criminal organizations and their illicit activities for the good of the people in our city and in cities across Ontario and Canada."

Issues of illegal firearms making their way from the United States into Canada has been a concern for some time, with York Regional Police Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida stating during the press conference that the proliferation of firearms on Canadian streets is "alarming."

"We are all battling the same challenges: illegal guns coming from the United States," he said. "We all know the trafficking of guns and drugs across the border remains a significant problem, and yet one thing that every police service across Canada is grappling with is the fact that 66 of the 86 firearms seized during this investigation came from the United States."

The firearms seized originated in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio and Texas and were all legally purchased in the United States at one point in time, Watts said.

Asked how the guns were making their way into Canada, Watts said the United States and Canada share the world's largest undefended border.

Advertisement

"There coming across the border in different manners and different smuggling techniques," he said.