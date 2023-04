Coolio died Sept. 28 at the age of 58. The coroner's report released Thursday said that he died form the effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning rapper Coolio died from the effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said. Coolio, who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died Sept. 28 in Los Angeles at the age of 59, with the cause of death suspected to be cardiac arrest. Advertisement

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released the autopsy report that states his death was accidental and caused by the effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

The report also listed "cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use" as other significant conditions that were contributing factors to his death.

Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, had previously said that Coolio had been found on the bathroom floor by a friend who broke down the door after the rapper failed to come out following an extended period of time, The New York Times reported.

On Thursday, Posey confirmed to NBC News that the rapper's family has been informed by the medical examiner that fentanyl was involved in Coolio's death.

In 2009, Coolio was convicted of possessing cocaine that was found in his luggage at Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertisement

Coolio was a prominent musician of the 1990s, and won a Grammy Award for best solo rap performance in 1996 for his hit song "Gansta's Paradise." He has a total of six Grammy Award nominations.