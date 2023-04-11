Police say Louisville bank shooter legally purchased weapon used in attack

1/5

On Tuesday, flowers litter the steps of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., after a mass shooting a day earlier. Louisville police identified bank employee Connor Sturgeon as the gunman. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The firearm used in the Monday shooting that left five people dead and eight injured at a Louisville, Ky., bank was purchased legally, police said Tuesday. The 25-year-old suspected gunman, Connor Sturgeon, opened fire at an Old National Bank branch where he worked before being shot dead by police. Advertisement

Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the AR-15-like weapon used in the killings was purchased six days prior to the attack at a local gun dealership.

Police also said body-camera footage from officers responding to the Louisville shooting would be released Thursday afternoon.

Surveillance footage from the bank showed Sturgeon attempting to shoot an employee in the back before realizing his firearm was unloaded and had the safety on. He subsequently readied his weapon and opened fire.

The victims have been identified as Juliana Farmer, 45; Joshua Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; and Deana Eckert, 57, who died from her wounds later in the day.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called for blood donations and urged stronger gun-safety legislation saying, "It's time to change this law and let us destroy illegal guns and destroy the guns that have ensued to kill our friend and kill our neighbors."

"I would simply ask you to do something because doing nothing which is what we've been doing is not working, We have to do something because this is just getting out of hand across our city and across this great nation," Greenburg added.

An AR-15 variant is the weapon that was used in the Covenant school shooting that left six people dead in Nashville, Tenn., last month.