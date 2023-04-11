Biden says Chicago will host 2024 Democratic Convention

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Chicago would host the 2024 Democratic Convention. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic convention, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. Before leaving for a trip to Ireland, Biden told Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker that his city had beaten out bids from Atlanta and New York. Advertisement

"Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention," Biden said in a statement, according to NBC News. "Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down."

The convention will take place from Aug. 19-22 next year and is expected to attract up to 50,000 visitors. The last time the city held the Democratic convention was 1996.

"The last Chicago convention was a huge success. It makes sense to put the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 2024. Every facility where it will be located will be a union facility. Every hotel is a union hotel," Sen. Tammy Duckworth told NBC News Thursday. "We are a state that guaranteed in multiple ways the right of women to have reproductive choice. And in fact, we are a beacon of hope and security for women's health care from all of the states around us."

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, many Midwest Democratic officials from Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri and Indiana, wrote to Biden in support of Chicago's bid.

The city was given high marks by the Democratic National Committee's Technical Advisory Group for hotel capacity, transportation, security, financing and other logistics.

Chicago holds the record with 25 political conventions hosted.

The Republican 2024 convention will occur a short trip away in Milwaukee.