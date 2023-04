President Joe Biden shared his annual Easter message Sunday, passing along traditional Christian messages of hope and resurrection while holding space for those suffering around the world. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden shared his annual Easter message Sunday, passing along traditional Christian messages of hope and resurrection while holding space for those suffering around the world. "During Lent and especially on Good Friday, we held in our hearts all those who are suffering from threats of violence and persecution, grief and isolation, and illness, poverty, and other hardships," Biden said in a statement. Advertisement

"Today, we hold close the Easter message that nothing - not even death - can match the power of faith, hope, and love."

Jill and I join Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday. We wish you hope, health, joy, and the peace of God, which passes all understanding. Happy Easter and may God bless and keep you.— President Biden (@POTUS) April 9, 2023

Biden's Easter Sunday message comes ahead of the unveiling of a new Easter Bunny mascot that will appear during Monday's White house Egg Roll.

The event, which has been held on the White House lawn since 1878, includes a day full of activities for children.

This year's Egg Roll theme is again "EGGucation," the same theme used in 2022, selected by first lady Jill Biden. It includes an egg hunt, reading time, a talent show and several more educational activities.

"Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Easter," the first lady tweeted. "May God bless us all this day and always."