Democratic North Carolina Rep. Tricia Cotham had been affiliated with the Democratic Party until Wednesday, when she announced that she is switching party affiliations to the GOP. Photo courtesy of NC Assembly/ Website

April 5 (UPI) -- Democratic North Carolina representative Tricia Cotham announced that she is switching party affiliations Wednesday. The switch gives the North Carolina GOP a veto-proof supermajority which means they could override vetos from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, provided no representatives break ranks. Advertisement

"The [Democratic] party wants to villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgement, has solutions and wants to get to work to better our state," Cotham said. "The modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me and to so many others throughout the this state and this country."

She said she would not allow herself to "be pigeonholed" by her new party affiliation.

North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley blamed Democrats for Cotham's change in political party affiliation.

"This announcement continues to reflect that the Democratic Party is too radical for North Carolina. The values of the Republican Party align with voters," Whatley said.

Local Democrats reacted to the announcement with indignation.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton and Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Chair Jane Whitley said in a joint statement, "If she can no longer represent the values her constituents touted her to champion, she should resign immediately."