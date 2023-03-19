Advertisement
U.S. News
March 19, 2023 / 11:36 AM

Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature

By Adam Schrader
Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced that he would allow a bill to become law that would increase penalties for people convicted of rioting in North Carolina without his signature. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced that he would allow a bill to become law that would increase penalties for people convicted of rioting in North Carolina without his signature. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

March 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced that he would allow a bill to become law that would increase penalties for people convicted of rioting in North Carolina without his signature.

The state's legislature, controlled by Republicans, had previously proposed a similar bill last year in response to widespread protests after the death of George Floyd in 2020 -- which was vetoed by the Democratic governor.

However, the state's legislature has become increasingly more Republican and would likely override the governor's veto if he were to do so again.

Cooper acknowledged in a statement that lawmakers made changes from the previous iteration of the proposed law but questioned the necessity of even passing the bill.

RELATED Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed

"I acknowledge that changes were made to modify this legislation's effect after my veto of a similar bill last year," Cooper said.

"Property damage and violence are already illegal and my continuing concerns about the erosion of the First Amendment and the disparate impacts on communities of color will prevent me from signing this legislation."

The legislation would add a number of penalties to the state's penal code, including: making it a felony if a person who participated in a riot is found guilty of property damage more than $2,500 or seriously bodily injury, or causes a person's death.

"Any person who willfully incites or urges another to engage in a riot, and such inciting or urging causes a death, shall be guilty of a Class D felony," the legislation reads.

The legislation will also allow those injured by rioters or whose property was damaged by rioters the ability to sue for "three times the actual damages sustained" as well as court costs and attorney fees.

Lawmakers also added the North Carolina National Guard to its definition of "emergency personnel" under existing statutes that make it a felony to assault such emergency workers.

RELATED Wyoming Gov. Gordon green-lights sweeping anti-abortion law, signs abortion pill ban

The legislation also adds a section specifying the conditions for a pretrial release for those who arrested during an alleged riot, stating that defendants accused of rioting must wait 24 hours before the conditions of their release can be set by a judge.

House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, said in a statement that he was "pleased" that the bill would "finally become a law," touting the legislation as bipartisan despite just six House Democrats and one Democratic state senator voting in support of the measure in February.

"While the First Amendment guarantees the right to peacefully protest, those who hijack otherwise peaceful demonstrations to cause chaos and destruction in our communities must be held accountable, and law enforcement must have our support to do just that," Moore said.

"This bill has had bipartisan support since it was first introduced, and our communities will be safer now that this bill will finally become law."

Man arrested for threatening to kill Yonkers, N.Y., mayor, police at parade

Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
March 19 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk has announced that Twitter, which he purchased last year, will respond to inquiries from journalists with the poop emoji.
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
March 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sided with an artist who used a photograph of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her art without the permission of the photo agency that sued her.
Supreme Court honors late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during special ceremony
March 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held a special session and bar memorial on Friday to honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served as an associate justice from 1993 until her death ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Recall issued after frozen strawberries linked to Hepatitis A cases
March 18 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice for frozen organic strawberries that are sold at various retailers, after they were linked to five cases of hepatitis A in Washington State.
Man arrested for threatening to kill Yonkers, N.Y., mayor, police at parade
March 18 (UPI) -- Authorities say they have arrested a New York man for allegedly threatening to kill the mayor of Yonkers and police officers at a St. Patrick's Day parade.
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
March 18 (UPI) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a major, $1.2 million fentanyl seizure, Massachusetts State Police confirmed Saturday.
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
March 18 (UPI) -- Police said a shooting in South Beach, Fla., late Friday left one person dead and another person critically in an incident that prompted spring break and St. Patrick's Day revelers to flee from the scene.
Biden says war crimes arrest warrant against Putin is 'justified'
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says the International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin is "justified" even though the United States does not recognize its authority.
Wyoming Gov. Gordon green-lights sweeping anti-abortion law, signs abortion pill ban
March 18 (UPI) -- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has allowed a sweeping anti-abortion measure that passed the state legislature to become law without his signature while also signing an abortion pill ban.
Capitol Police attorney: House GOP rebuffed efforts to review footage
March 18 (UPI) -- House GOP leaders rebuffed requests by Capitol Police to review security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks before the material was released to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, a new court filing indicates.
North Korea claims 800,000 young people have volunteered to fight U.S.
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Canadian private equity firm acquires Pornhub owner MindGeek
