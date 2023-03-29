Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2023 / 9:29 AM

Biden hosts second 'Summit for Democracy' event from White House

White House seeks to promote freedom while expanding global security partnerships

By A.L. Lee
1/3
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the first virtual Summit for Democracy on December 9, 2021. Biden is virtually hosting world leaders once again for the second summit on Wednesday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the first virtual Summit for Democracy on December 9, 2021. Biden is virtually hosting world leaders once again for the second summit on Wednesday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a number of world leaders virtually Wednesday as part of the second Summit for Democracy in an effort to expand international partnerships to promote freedom around the world.

The global meeting follows the first-ever event hosted by Biden in December which brought together more than 100 governments who vowed to oppose authoritarianism and uphold human rights.

Advertisement

Biden gave opening remarks from the White House Wednesday to kick off the daylong conference in which five co-host nations -- including Costa Rica, Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia -- held hybrid regional virtual gatherings with dozens of leaders worldwide.

The representatives were set to give progress reports throughout the day on any actions taken on their pledges from four months ago.

RELATED Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ghana to promote security in West Africa

The group will also seek to address any emerging challenges in their respective states -- including disinformation, internal conflict, corruption, and influence by authoritarian rulers among many other political factors -- that "continue to erode democracy," the State Department said.

Biden plans to address this very topic during his 11:30 a.m. session on the global challenges to democracy, which will also include a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Advertisement

Other notable speakers on the day include U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

RELATED Biden discusses human rights with Egyptian president

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will lead a session on economic growth and shared prosperity; Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will host a session about democracy in justice systems; Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema will host a session on delivering democracy through strong institutions; while Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles will host a session about how democracy supports inclusion and equality.

A separate session is planned on advancing technology for democracy.

In a statement, the White House announced South Korea would host the next summit, while also recognizing the shared security goals between Washington and Seoul that are "rooted in our common democratic values and respect for human rights, and we are committed to further strengthening our robust political, economic, security, and people-to-people ties."

RELATED Biden opens democracy summit with 'landmark' initiative to defend human rights

The summit is a key part of Biden's Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, which the White House called a "landmark set of policy and foreign assistance initiatives" that build upon the U.S. government's "ongoing work to bolster democracy and defend human rights" around the world.

Advertisement

In December, Biden said the government will provide about $424 million to the program to focus on five "areas of work crucial to the functioning of transparent, accountable governance."

Among their objectives, member nations agreed to fight corruption, support free and independent media, bolster democratic reforms, advance technology, and defend free and fair elections.

Latest Headlines

Philadelphia mayor says tap water is cleared to drink
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Philadelphia mayor says tap water is cleared to drink
March 29 (UPI) -- Philadelphia officials declared the city's water cleared to drink Tuesday night after testing at one of its drinking water treatment plants showed it was not affected by a chemical spill.
Police arrest Wisconsin man over firebombing of anti-abortion organization
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police arrest Wisconsin man over firebombing of anti-abortion organization
March 29 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested a Wisconsin man they were investigating over the May firebombing of a Madison anti-abortion organization as he was attempting to board a plane with a one-way ticket out of the country.
Arkansas sues Meta, TikTok over putting children, personal data at risk
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arkansas sues Meta, TikTok over putting children, personal data at risk
March 29 (UPI) -- Arkansas has filed a trio of lawsuits against TikTok and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, on accusations that they engage in deceptive business practices.
Biden asks McCarthy to produce GOP budget plan as they spar over debt ceiling
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden asks McCarthy to produce GOP budget plan as they spar over debt ceiling
March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to produce the Republican Party's budget proposal before the Easter recess, as the two spar over the debt ceiling.
DOJ agrees to end decade-long consent decree with Seattle Police Department
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ agrees to end decade-long consent decree with Seattle Police Department
March 29 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has agreed to end a decade of federal supervision over the Seattle Police Department for its use of excessive force. DOJ filed a proposed agreement with Seattle to end a 2012 consent decree.
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
10 barges break free from tug boat on the Ohio River
March 28 (UPI) -- Ten barges broke free from a tug boat on the Ohio River in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday, with three, including one containing tons of methanol, becoming pinned against a dam.
Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden administration hits Syria, Lebanon drug traffickers with sanctions
March 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Tuesday new sanctions against the Syrian government and drug traffickers from Lebanon for the production and distribution of illegal drugs to support Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
March 28 (UPI) -- Twitter has suspended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional account for seven days after the Georgia lawmaker repeatedly tweeted about a rally called "Trans Day of Vengeance."
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dollar General reportedly in talks with Labor Department over scores of safety violations
March 28 (UPI) -- Tennessee-based Dollar General is reportedly in settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Labor over allegations of workplace safety violations.
Apple rolling out Apple Pay Later for short-term, no-interest, no-fee loans
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Apple rolling out Apple Pay Later for short-term, no-interest, no-fee loans
March 28 (UPI) -- Apple unveiled its new short-term, no-interest payment program Apple Pay Later on Tuesday, giving Apple Pay users a new way to manage their finances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder
Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account after 'Trans Day of Vengeance' post
France deploys 13,000 police as anti-pension reform protests gather momentum
France deploys 13,000 police as anti-pension reform protests gather momentum
Defense secretary spars with anti-abortion senator obstructing officer promotions
Defense secretary spars with anti-abortion senator obstructing officer promotions
Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39
Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement