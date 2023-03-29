1/3

March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a number of world leaders virtually Wednesday as part of the second Summit for Democracy in an effort to expand international partnerships to promote freedom around the world. The global meeting follows the first-ever event hosted by Biden in December which brought together more than 100 governments who vowed to oppose authoritarianism and uphold human rights. Advertisement

Biden gave opening remarks from the White House Wednesday to kick off the daylong conference in which five co-host nations -- including Costa Rica, Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia -- held hybrid regional virtual gatherings with dozens of leaders worldwide.

The representatives were set to give progress reports throughout the day on any actions taken on their pledges from four months ago.

The group will also seek to address any emerging challenges in their respective states -- including disinformation, internal conflict, corruption, and influence by authoritarian rulers among many other political factors -- that "continue to erode democracy," the State Department said.

Biden plans to address this very topic during his 11:30 a.m. session on the global challenges to democracy, which will also include a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Other notable speakers on the day include U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will lead a session on economic growth and shared prosperity; Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will host a session about democracy in justice systems; Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema will host a session on delivering democracy through strong institutions; while Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles will host a session about how democracy supports inclusion and equality.

A separate session is planned on advancing technology for democracy.

In a statement, the White House announced South Korea would host the next summit, while also recognizing the shared security goals between Washington and Seoul that are "rooted in our common democratic values and respect for human rights, and we are committed to further strengthening our robust political, economic, security, and people-to-people ties."

The summit is a key part of Biden's Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, which the White House called a "landmark set of policy and foreign assistance initiatives" that build upon the U.S. government's "ongoing work to bolster democracy and defend human rights" around the world.

In December, Biden said the government will provide about $424 million to the program to focus on five "areas of work crucial to the functioning of transparent, accountable governance."

Among their objectives, member nations agreed to fight corruption, support free and independent media, bolster democratic reforms, advance technology, and defend free and fair elections.