Dec. 9, 2021 / 7:22 AM

Biden aims to unite nations against authoritarianism at Summit for Democracy

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden speaks on Wednesday about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure plan during a visit to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will open the long-awaited, U.S. organized Summit for Democracy at the White House on Thursday -- a virtual event that will include more than 100 countries and is intended to promote democratic actions and ideals worldwide.

Biden will open the summit with a speech at 8 a.m. EST.

The two-day event will feature leaders and civil experts from about 110 countries, and is intended to promote democracy, oppose authoritarianism and respect human rights in all nations of the world.

Biden will also host a private Leaders Plenary Session later Thursday.

RELATED China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

The summit will allow Biden to follow through on a campaign promise to unite fellow democracies to fight autocracies worldwide.

Thursday's opening session was to include remarks from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners Maria Ressa, who's CEO of the Philippines online publication Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the Russian publication Novaya Gazeta.

Biden is expected to encourage attendees to take action to reverse a "recession" of democracy that's occurred worldwide in recent years.

RELATED West must cut a deal with Taliban to prevent starvation in Afghanistan

One of the countries that will not participate in the summit is China, which slammed Biden's administration for inviting Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan to be one under its control and has long rejected overtures that treat it as an independent nation. Russia, which will also not participate, similarly criticized the summit.

Biden met virtually this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he cautioned Moscow against militarily interceding in eastern Ukraine, which for years has been at the center of a pro-Russia separatist movement.

Biden threatened further economic sanctions against Russia if Putin sends troops into Ukraine.

RELATED Biden announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

Later Thursday, Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the Russian military build-up near the Donbas region. He will also call leaders of the "Bucharest Nine" group, which makes up the eastern flank of NATO allies to brief them on his call with Putin.

This week in Washington

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

