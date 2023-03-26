Advertisement
U.S. News
March 26, 2023 / 9:45 AM

Biden approves Mississippi disaster declaration; tornado death toll rises

By Adam Schrader
Residents look through a destroyed home the day after a tornado in Amory, Mississippi, on Saturday. At least 26 people have been killed after an overnight tornado and severe weather on Friday. Photo by Thomas Graning/EPA-EFE
Residents look through a destroyed home the day after a tornado in Amory, Mississippi, on Saturday. At least 26 people have been killed after an overnight tornado and severe weather on Friday. Photo by Thomas Graning/EPA-EFE

March 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday approved a disaster declaration for four counties in Mississippi ravaged by tornadoes as the death toll rose to 26.

The White House said in a statement that the disaster declaration would make funds available for the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey.

Advertisement

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the statement reads.

The White House added that John Boyle of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been appointed to coordinate the federal response to the affected areas.

RELATED At least 23 dead as tornadoes, storms sweep through Mississippi

"Jill and I are praying for those who have lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and for those whose loved ones are missing," Biden said in an additional statement.

"The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow Americans are not only grieving for family and friends, they've lost their homes and businesses."

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, thanked Biden on Twitter for "recognizing the scale of the damage in Mississippi and approving our disaster declaration."

Advertisement

A massive storm ripped through several small town on an hourlong path of destruction Friday night that left at least 25 people dead in Mississippi, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement Saturday.

A man also died in Alabama after he was trapped in his mobile home during the storm, bringing the confirmed death toll from the storm to 26.

"Dozens more are injured. Four people reported missing have been found," the MSEMA said in a statement.

RELATED Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally

The tornado has received a preliminary EF-4 rating from the National Weather Service, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

A tornado with an EF-4 rating can have three second wind gusts between 166 and 200 mph.

Mississippi may see further severe storms through Sunday night, the MSEMA said in a statement.

"Expect damaging wind gusts," the agency warned. "Tornadoes cannot be ruled out."

Read More

5 dead as California suffers another bomb cyclone of heavy rain, snow

Latest Headlines

Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
March 25 (UPI) -- One person was pulled alive from the rubble while rescue efforts continued Saturday following a powerful explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory northwest of Philadelphia.
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Man dies after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe
March 25 (UPI) -- A man died Saturday after a shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe, officials said.
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
March 25 (UPI) -- Donald Trump ripped into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, criticized investigations into his business and political dealings, and claimed to have talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine during a rally in Waco.
Hong Kong store takes down Patrick Amadon art supportive of pro-democracy protesters
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Hong Kong store takes down Patrick Amadon art supportive of pro-democracy protesters
March 25 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong department store has taken down a work of glitch art made by Patrick Amadon, who snuck messages of support for pro-democracy protesters into the video animation.
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
March 25 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed against one of the two inventors of the world's first non-fungible token was dismissed by a federal judge this week.
Mitch McConnell released from physical rehab facility following fall
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Mitch McConnell released from physical rehab facility following fall
March 25 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was released from a physical rehab center on Saturday, saying that his treatment from a fall is complete.
Car thief runs over man with his own Mercedes-Benz
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Car thief runs over man with his own Mercedes-Benz
March 25 (UPI) -- A New York man was run over with his own Mercedes-Benz while trying to stop a car thief from making off with the luxury vehicle, police said.
Idaho governor signs bill authorizing execution by firing squad
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Idaho governor signs bill authorizing execution by firing squad
March 25 (UPI) -- Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed legislation allowing for the execution of inmates by firing squad.
10 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in NYC Chinatown blaze
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
10 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in NYC Chinatown blaze
March 25 (UPI) -- Ten people, including eight firefighters, were injured after a massive fire erupted at a building in New York City's Chinatown district of Lower Manhattan.
Gluten-free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle recalled over wheat contamination
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Gluten-free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle recalled over wheat contamination
March 25 (UPI) -- Second Nature Brands has recalled 4-ounce packages of Gluten-free Reese's Pieces Brownie Brittle over concerns about potential wheat contamination.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian assault on Bakhmut stalls amid heavy casualties, British say
Russian assault on Bakhmut stalls amid heavy casualties, British say
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
Trump rips DeSantis, claims to have talked to Putin about Ukraine in Waco rally
Idaho governor signs bill authorizing execution by firing squad
Idaho governor signs bill authorizing execution by firing squad
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
Death toll climbs after chocolate factory explosion
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against artist who minted first NFT
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement