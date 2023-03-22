Trending
March 22, 2023

California's weather turns deadly as more heavy rain, snow hit the state

By Matt Bernardini
California's current deluge of rain is part of pattern seen in the state for much of the year already. (Such as in February, pictured, when the Los Angeles River flooded.) Two motorists were killed on Wednesday during another record-breaking storm in the state. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
California's current deluge of rain is part of pattern seen in the state for much of the year already. (Such as in February, pictured, when the Los Angeles River flooded.) Two motorists were killed on Wednesday during another record-breaking storm in the state. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- A so-called bomb cyclone of weather moving through California has killed two people in the San Francisco Bay Area, officials said Wednesday.

ABC News reported that one person was killed when a tree fell on a moving car in Rossmoor, 25 miles east of San Francisco. Another motorist was killed on Tuesday when a tree fell and crushed a work van in San Mateo County.

"If you live in this area, please pack your 'Go Bag,' with all necessary essentials: insurance policy, pets, medications, a change of clothes, and LEAVE NOW," San Mateo County officials said in a Twitter post Wednesday. "Once the road gives out completely, residents in that area will not have access to emergency services for the foreseeable future."

Much of the state is dealing with flooding and record snowfall after being battered by what meteorologists called a "bomb cyclone," which developed off the coast of San Francisco Tuesday when the atmospheric pressure dropped 24 millibars in 17 hours, producing the strongest March storm ever recorded in the Bay Area.

The Sierra Nevada was expected to see up to five feet of snow and winds of 60 mph.

The storm also caused a train delay in Martinez, 35 miles east of San Francisco. The train was carrying 55 passengers when it struck a downed tree on the tracks, according to Amtrak officials. No injuries were reported.

Wind gusts reached 100 mph in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles.

After exiting California, the storm is expected to move east and bring severe weather to parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and the southeast. The National Weather Service has warned of a possible tornado outbreak in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Heavy snow is expected to affect parts of the plains and into Minnesota and North Dakota.

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
March 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point Wednesday amid several high-profile bank failures in the United States that have rattled world financial markets.
Defense Department lays out biomanufacturing strategy
March 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense has released a document detailing its biomanufacturing strategy.
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
March 22 (UPI) -- Two school administrators were shot Wednesday at a Denver high school by a student who was required to be searched each day, police said.
Mortgage applications up week-on-week, but housing looks a bit sluggish
March 22 (UPI) -- Though interest rates remain high relative to year-ago levels, the number of applications to buy a home is on the rise, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday.
Auction of 'earliest most complete Hebrew Bible' might bring as much as $50M
March 22 (UPI) -- Sotheby's is auctioning what it describes as "the earliest most complete Hebrew Bible" in May. The item is expected to attract between $30 million and $50 million.
Shortages of key drugs are rising, Senate report says
March 22 (UPI) -- Critical drugs, including antibiotics, cancer drugs and children's medication, have been in short supply for months, a new Senate report released on Wednesday said.
U.S. energy indicators point to economic headwinds
March 22 (UPI) -- U.S. crude oil inventories are bloated and some demand indicators for fossil fuel products suggest there are remaining headwinds in the broader economy, analysts said Wednesday.
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized following altercation
March 22 (UPI) -- Well-known rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hospitalized after being ambushed by a group of attackers in the bathroom of a South Florida gym.
Moderna CEO faces Senate panel as price of COVID-19 vaccine set to quadruple
March 22 (UPI) -- A Wednesday hearing before a U.S. Senate panel chaired by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to grill drugmaker Moderna over its plan to quadruple the cost of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Ex-Florida GOP lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud
March 22 (UPI) -- A former Florida state Republican lawmaker known for sponsoring the so-called Don't Say Gay bill has pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of tens of thousands of COVID-19 relief funds.
