U.S. News
March 24, 2023 / 4:04 PM

Former President Donald Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted in N.Y. case

By Patrick Hilsman
Former President Donald Trump has warned of "death and destruction" if he is indicted in the ongoing probe into hush money payments he allegedly made to adult actress Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name Stormy Daniels. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has warned of potential "death and destruction" if he is indicted by a New York grand jury investigating alleged hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

After the ex-president's early morning outburst, officials say white powder was found in a package seemingly addressed to the district attorney in charge of the case.

"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former president of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting president in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, and also known that potential death and destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country," Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social Friday.

Trump set off speculation about a potential upcoming indictment when he posted "leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week" to Truth Social Saturday.

Media outlets have reported that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been preparing for an indictment against Trump in the hush-money payment case involving adult actress Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name Stormy Daniels.

Trump called for protest, asking his supporters to "take our nation back." So far, only a smattering of Trump supporters gathered in Manhattan in response to the former president's call.

On Friday a package containing a suspicious white powered was found in the Manhattan district attorney's mailroom at 80 Centre St.

Police said the package was labeled with the name "Alvin" and contained a letter threatening the district attorney in charge of the Trump case.

