Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2023 / 5:57 PM

Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses

By Adam Schrader
A Virginia police officer who fatally shot an alleged shoplifter at a mall in Fairfax County was fired Thursday from his post as officials released body camera footage of the encounter. Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Police Department
A Virginia police officer who fatally shot an alleged shoplifter at a mall in Fairfax County was fired Thursday from his post as officials released body camera footage of the encounter. Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Police Department

March 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia police officer who fatally shot an alleged shoplifter at a mall in Fairfax County was fired Thursday as officials released body camera footage of the encounter.

Sgt. Wesley Shifflett with the Fairfax County Police Department had responded with another officer to an alleged theft at Tysons Corner Center at 6:13 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to the video footage released Thursday.

Advertisement

Loss prevention staff at the mall notified Shifflett and police officer James Sadler that a man, later identified as 37-year-old Timothy Johnson, was allegedly stealing sunglasses from Nordstrom.

Johnson can be seen in the video footage removing two pairs of sunglasses from the display case and an anti-theft alarm at the store's exit was activated when as he walked out of the building toward the parking garage, according to the surveillance footage.

RELATED Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker

A plainclothes police officer who was at the scene witnessed the alarm go off as Johnson exited around 6:30 p.m., officials said. Officers followed Johnson into the parking garage and watched him go down a set of stairs, officials said.

Advertisement

A uniformed police officer who arrived at the scene chased Johnson as he exited the parking garage and ran towards Route 7, the body camera footage shows.

The officers continued to chase after Johnson, who ran across a nearby boulevard and into a wooded area, officials said.

RELATED Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe

"Crossing over, guys!" an out-of-breath officer can be heard saying in the body camera footage. "Get on the ground! Get on the ground!"

Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video footage as both officers fired their weapons at Johnson, who was hit in the chest one time and died.

At one point, the uniformed officer appears to instruct Johnson to "stop reaching" after the shots already were heard in the video footage.

RELATED White supremacist group leader arrested for threatening journalist

Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Thursday that officers are still investigating why the officers discharged their weapons and declined to comment on whether Johnson had been reaching for an object at the time he was shot, according to NBC News.

Johnson's mother, Melissa Johnson, told WRC-TV that the footage released Thursday confirms that her son was unarmed at the time of the encounter.

"The only thing they knew was that he was Black and male and had allegedly triggered an alarm at a store for some sunglasses," she said.

Advertisement

Addressing the allegations of shoplifting in February, Melissa Johnson admitted that shoplifting is "absolutely not" right, WRC-TV reported.

"But we have laws in place to address shoplifting," Melissa Johnson said at the time. "Should my son have been murdered because he shoplifted from the mall?"

Carl Crews, an attorney for Johnson's family, called the death an "execution" at a news conference, NBC News reported.

"It doesn't show the officer faced any danger, imminent or otherwise," Crews said. "Justice delayed is justice denied. This officer should not have his freedom at this point."

Latest Headlines

Four indicted in defrauding NBA players a collective $13M
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Four indicted in defrauding NBA players a collective $13M
March 23 (UPI) -- A former adviser at investment bank Morgan Stanley was one of four people arrested Thursday in two separate schemes that reportedly defrauded several current and former NBA players, according to the Justice Department.
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Canada Thursday to discuss a broad range of global issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before giving a speech before the country's parliament in Ottawa Friday.
Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker
March 23 (UPI) -- The father of a 17-year-old Parkland shooting victim was arrested Thursday on Capitol Hill after shouting at a Republican lawmaker during a hearing on gun regulations.
Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe
March 23 (UPI) -- In a letter Thursday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it will not heed the request of House Republicans to testify about the ongoing porn-star hush money investigation into former President Donald Trump.
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
March 23 (UPI) -- A New York federal judge has ordered the use of an anonymous jury for former President Donald Trump's sexual assault civil trial next month, saying that his recent calls for protest could lead to harassment.
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
March 23 (UPI) -- TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew got a cold reception on Capitol Hill Thursday as the tech executive received bipartisan questioning about the video platform's ability to protect U.S. consumer information from China.
Accenture announces plans to cut 19,000 jobs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Accenture announces plans to cut 19,000 jobs
March 23 (UPI) -- Tech services company Accenture said Thursday it plans to cut 19,000 jobs worldwide after lower annual revenue and profit forecasts.
Kia and Hyundai recall 570,000 vehicles amid electrical fire risks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kia and Hyundai recall 570,000 vehicles amid electrical fire risks
March 23 (UPI) -- Kia and Hyundai have recalled 570,000 vehicles over safety risks associated with potential electrical fires, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
March 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced the Capitol rioter who led a mob to the office of Rep. Nancy Pelosi to three years in prison on Thursday.
Former Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, mayor convicted in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, mayor convicted in bribery scheme
March 23 (UPI) -- The former mayor of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, has been convicted for his role in a construction bribery scheme.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement