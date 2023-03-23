Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker

March 23 (UPI) -- The father of a 17-year-old Parkland shooting victim was arrested Thursday on Capitol Hill after shouting at a Republican lawmaker during a hearing on gun regulations.
Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost posted a video on Twitter that showed Manuel Oliver on the ground while being detained by police. Oliver's son Jaoquin was killed in the 2018 mass shooting in Florida.
"MANNY IS A HERO. He didn't deserve this," Frost said in a tweet. "The Republican chair of this committee just called him a narcissist. Disgraceful."
NBC News reported that Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, afterward that said some people "were disruptive during the hearing."
"We asked Capitol Police to remove them. They were then removed and then one decided to come back in while we were still gaveled in and disrupted the hearing," he continued. "That's when we had a recess. Capitol Police were overwhelmed outside in the hallway and now we're back in session."