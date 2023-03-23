Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker

Manuel Oliver, whose son was killed in the Parkland High School shooting, was forcibly detained on Thursday during a House Judiciary Committee titled "ATF's Assault on the Second Amendment: When is Enough Enough?" Photo courtesy Maxwell Frost/Twitter

March 23 (UPI) -- The father of a 17-year-old Parkland shooting victim was arrested Thursday on Capitol Hill after shouting at a Republican lawmaker during a hearing on gun regulations. Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost posted a video on Twitter that showed Manuel Oliver on the ground while being detained by police. Oliver's son Jaoquin was killed in the 2018 mass shooting in Florida. Advertisement Here is @manueloliver00 being arrested for speaking out at a committee hearing. His son, Jaoquin, was shot to death in Parkland, Fl. MANNY IS A HERO. He didn't deserve this. The Republican Chair of this committee just called him a narcissist. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/6jccYvesHb— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 23, 2023 "MANNY IS A HERO. He didn't deserve this," Frost said in a tweet. "The Republican chair of this committee just called him a narcissist. Disgraceful." NBC News reported that Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, afterward that said some people "were disruptive during the hearing." "We asked Capitol Police to remove them. They were then removed and then one decided to come back in while we were still gaveled in and disrupted the hearing," he continued. "That's when we had a recess. Capitol Police were overwhelmed outside in the hallway and now we're back in session." Advertisement

The hearing was held by the House Judiciary Committee and titled "ATF's Assault on the Second Amendment: When is Enough Enough?"

During the hearing, Fallon argued that guns are "merely a tool" and shouldn't be banned, any more than cars or alcohol should be banned when they're misused and cause deaths.

Oliver's son was one of 17 students killed on Valentines Day 2018 by Nikolas Cruz.

RELATED Miami Beach issues curfew following spring break violence

Cruz, now 24, was sentenced to life in prison in November for 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.