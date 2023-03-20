Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2023 / 1:52 AM

Miami Beach issues curfew following spring break violence

By Darryl Coote
The curfew was imposed Sunday for South Beach in the city of Miami Beach. Image courtesy of Miami Beach Police/Twitter
The curfew was imposed Sunday for South Beach in the city of Miami Beach. Image courtesy of Miami Beach Police/Twitter

March 20 (UPI) -- Miami Beach was under curfew Sunday night as officials attempted to calm the Florida city following two fatal shootings that erupted over the weekend amid spring break revelry.

The curfew was put in place via emergency powers for the South Beach neighborhood from midnight Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday in response to "two shootings and excessively large and unruly crowds," the city of some 80,600 people said in a statement.

Advertisement

Those found violating the curfew are subject to arrest and criminal prosecution.

The sale of alcohol in the designated area was also prohibited after 6 p.m.

RELATED Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests

The city is to hold a special commission meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss applying the restrictions from Thursday through March 27 as the emergency powers awarded city managers are limited to 72 hours, officials said.

"The volume of people in our city, the unruly nature of too many and the presence of guns has created a peril that cannot go unchecked, especially in the evening," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a video statement.

Officials ordered the curfew following the deaths of two people in two shootings in Ocean Drive on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

The first shooting occurred at 10:41 p.m. Friday, resulting in two people being transported with gunshot wounds to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit, where one of them died, Miami Beach Police said in a statement. The other victim was listed as in critical condition.

The second shooting was reported at 3:29 a.m. Sunday also resulting in one person killed. A second person suffered an unspecified injury but was treated at the scene and released, police said.

In both shootings, suspects were arrested within minutes of the crime taking place, officials said.

RELATED Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure

"As is the case with most serious crime in our city, both shootings were between visitors to Miami Beach and did not involve residents," Gelber said. "In both cases, police were literally seconds away from the incidents and arrests were made within minutes. That said, it is clear that even an unprecedented police presence could not prevent these incidents from occurring."

He added that over the last three weeks, more than 70 firearms have been impounded.

Miami Beach had similarly imposed a curfew following spring break violence last March.

The mayor on Sunday said that the police presence has aided with crowd control and has seen a drop in day arrests compared to a year prior. However, the situation at night requires that a strict curfew be put in place, he said.

Advertisement

"While most may come here to enjoy the amenities of Miami Beach, the overwhelming volume of visitors, the few that come with bad intentions and the presence of guns creates a wholly intolerable situation," he said. "Notwithstanding an enormous deployment of police, at times it remains a tinder."

Read More

Man arrested for threatening to kill Yonkers, N.Y., mayor, police at parade

Latest Headlines

Skier dies in Colorado avalanche
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Skier dies in Colorado avalanche
March 19 (UPI) -- An avalanche that occurred just outside of a Colorado ski resort killed one skier Sunday, authorities said, marking the second person to die from an avalanche in the state in a matter of days.
Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
March 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced Sunday that it has reached an agreement with several other central banks around the world to make the U.S. dollar more available.
Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests
March 19 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office will "not tolerate" intimidation in response to former President Donald Trump calling for protests over his claims of an incoming arrest.
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
March 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury over the former president's handling of classified documents.
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
March 19 (UPI) -- The arts and culture sectors contributed more than $1 trillion to the United States' gross domestic product in 2021, as the arts grew quicker than the wider economy, officials said in a new report.
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
March 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case between Jack Daniels and a dog toy company that sells a toy that parodies its iconic whiskey bottle.
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
March 19 (UPI) -- A Texas appellate court surprised the electricity world Friday by ruling that the Public Utility Commission overstepped its authority during the deadly February 2021 winter storm.
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
Showers and thunderstorms have Florida in their sights early this week, but even though the rain will be helpful in the battle against ongoing drought conditions, its timing will not be ideal for spring break revelers.
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
March 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced that he would allow a bill to become law that would increase penalties for people convicted of rioting in North Carolina without his signature.
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
March 19 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk has announced that Twitter, which he purchased last year, will respond to inquiries from journalists with the poop emoji.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement