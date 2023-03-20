Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2023 / 3:18 AM

Five minors killed in fiery New York car crash

By Darryl Coote

March 20 (UPI) -- Five minors between the ages of 8 and 17 were killed over the weekend when their vehicle veered off the highway and crashed into a tree in Westchester, N.Y., authorities said.

The Westchester County Police Department called the incident "a very tragic accident" that had occurred early Sunday in Scarsdale, a town located outside of Yonkers.

Advertisement

The identifies of the victims had yet to be released, but police said four of them were male and one was female. A 9-year-old boy was the crash's sole survivor. All were from Connecticut.

"WCPD sends its condolences to the loved ones of the young people who lost their lives earlier today," it said in a statement.

RELATED Miami Beach issues curfew following spring break violence

Authorities said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 12:20 a.m. when a Nissan Rogue driven by a 16-year-old boy left the highway, hit a tree and burst into flames.

The 9-year-old boy survived as he was riding in the vehicle's hatchback when the crash occurred and was able to escape through the rear, police said, adding he was transported via ambulance to the Westchester Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The full circumstances of the crash remain under investigation," it said.

Advertisement

Matt Conway, superintendent for Derby Public Schools, told The New York Times all six of the crash victims appeared to be from a single family that had recently moved to Connecticut from New York.

"They're dealing with just as unimaginable a tragedy as you could ever think of, to have to bury five of your children all at once," Conway said.

RELATED Man arrested for threatening to kill Yonkers, N.Y., mayor, police at parade

Read More

Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests

Latest Headlines

Miami Beach issues curfew following spring break violence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Miami Beach issues curfew following spring break violence
March 20 (UPI) -- Miami Beach was under curfew Sunday night as officials attempted to calm the Florida city following two fatal shootings that erupted over the weekend amid spring break revelry.
Skier dies in Colorado avalanche
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Skier dies in Colorado avalanche
March 19 (UPI) -- An avalanche that occurred just outside of a Colorado ski resort killed one skier Sunday, authorities said, marking the second person to die from an avalanche in the state in a matter of days.
Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
March 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced Sunday that it has reached an agreement with several other central banks around the world to make the U.S. dollar more available.
Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests
March 19 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office will "not tolerate" intimidation in response to former President Donald Trump calling for protests over his claims of an incoming arrest.
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
March 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury over the former president's handling of classified documents.
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
March 19 (UPI) -- The arts and culture sectors contributed more than $1 trillion to the United States' gross domestic product in 2021, as the arts grew quicker than the wider economy, officials said in a new report.
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
March 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case between Jack Daniels and a dog toy company that sells a toy that parodies its iconic whiskey bottle.
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm
March 19 (UPI) -- A Texas appellate court surprised the electricity world Friday by ruling that the Public Utility Commission overstepped its authority during the deadly February 2021 winter storm.
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Late-winter showers to sour spring break for parts of Florida
Showers and thunderstorms have Florida in their sights early this week, but even though the rain will be helpful in the battle against ongoing drought conditions, its timing will not be ideal for spring break revelers.
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
March 19 (UPI) -- Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced that he would allow a bill to become law that would increase penalties for people convicted of rioting in North Carolina without his signature.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
Head of Taliban orders Afghan officials to remove relatives from government positions
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
Gov. Roy Cooper allows North Carolina riot bill to become law without signature
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement