Five minors killed in fiery New York car crash

March 20 (UPI) -- Five minors between the ages of 8 and 17 were killed over the weekend when their vehicle veered off the highway and crashed into a tree in Westchester, N.Y., authorities said.

The Westchester County Police Department called the incident "a very tragic accident" that had occurred early Sunday in Scarsdale, a town located outside of Yonkers.

Advertisement

The identifies of the victims had yet to be released, but police said four of them were male and one was female. A 9-year-old boy was the crash's sole survivor. All were from Connecticut.

"WCPD sends its condolences to the loved ones of the young people who lost their lives earlier today," it said in a statement.

RELATED Miami Beach issues curfew following spring break violence

Authorities said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 12:20 a.m. when a Nissan Rogue driven by a 16-year-old boy left the highway, hit a tree and burst into flames.

The 9-year-old boy survived as he was riding in the vehicle's hatchback when the crash occurred and was able to escape through the rear, police said, adding he was transported via ambulance to the Westchester Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The full circumstances of the crash remain under investigation," it said.

Advertisement

Matt Conway, superintendent for Derby Public Schools, told The New York Times all six of the crash victims appeared to be from a single family that had recently moved to Connecticut from New York.

"They're dealing with just as unimaginable a tragedy as you could ever think of, to have to bury five of your children all at once," Conway said.