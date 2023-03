The Justice Department says a man had been arrested for threatening to kill police officers and the mayor of Yonkers, N.Y., during the city's St. Patrick's Day parade. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Authorities say they have arrested a New York man for allegedly threatening to kill the mayor of Yonkers and police officers at a St. Patrick's Day parade. The Justice Department accused Ridon Kola, 32, of posting threatening messages on social media saying he would "slaughter" and "crucify" members of the Yonkers Police Department "all along" McLean Avenue during the city's St. Patrick's Day parade. Advertisement

Kola was arrested on Friday, the day before the parade. Prosecutors have also alleged that Kola had pledged his support for the Islamic terrorist group ISIS.

"Ridon Kola posted threats on social media against law enforcement, stating his support for ISIS and his intention to murder numerous police officers," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "Undeterred after questioning from law enforcement, Kola's conduct escalated, as he continued to assure police his threats would be carried out."

The Justice Department said that in November 2021, Kola posted a message in Albanian to a Yonkers Police Department official social media account that translated to "I am going to slaughter you little girls."

The next month he posted another message similarly threatening the lives of police officers as well as that of the mayor of Yonkers, prosecutors said, continuing to make such threats up until earlier this month.

Advertisement

Kola is charged with making threatening interstate communications, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.