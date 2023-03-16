Vermont school district to better train employees after allegations of hostile environment at middle school

The Justice Department announced a settlement on Thursday with a Vermont School District after an investigation found that disparaging comments were frequently made by students toward other students. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced a settlement on Thursday with a Vermont school district after claims of harassment based on race and sex. An investigation revealed that staff at the Twin Valley School District failed to adequately respond to a hostile environment at the district's middle school. Specifically, students frequently made derogatory epithets and comments towards other students based on their race sex, sexual orientation, and sex stereotypes, the Justice Department said. Advertisement

However, these instances were not properly addressed, depriving some students of access to educational opportunities.

"Pervasive racial and sex-based harassment in public schools violates the Constitution's most basic promise of equal protection," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. "This agreement will help ensure that Black and LGBTQ students can thrive in a safe and supportive educational environment going forward. No student deserves to be subject to unlawful and harmful bullying or harassment, especially once they enter the schoolhouse door."

As part of the settlement, the district will undertake periodic assessments of the climate at the middle school, and improve training for district employees.

"Schools should feel safe for all children, but when harassment does happen, schools have an obligation to respond appropriately so that every child has equal access to their education," said U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest for the District of Vermont. "Here, the district has agreed to take significant steps to improve its process for responding to harassment and its overall educational environment."

